GBP Super Trend

__GBP Super Trend__

This EA has been built base on MA and MACD indicators

_Set up_

Trading pair: GBPUSD

Timeframe: M5/M15

Lot size: fixed (you can choose lot size that fit your money management strategy)

Stop loss/Take profit: 20/20 pips - 25/25 pips

Time Start - Time End: 03:30 - 21:00 (for turning off the EA in the market's break time)

There is no martingale or grid or multiple positions, this EA take and close order one by one.


If you want to add another money management, feel free to contact me: https://t.me/chuotvuong

Recommended products
IndiceWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexWizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a
AurumCubePro
Igor Dorn
Experts
AurumCubePro   is an Expert Advisor (EA) for   MetaTrader 4   ( MT4 ) designed to simplify your trading strategy. Based on precise calculations between   moving averages   and the asset price, it automatically sets your Stop Loss and Take Profit, optimizing your trades and reducing risk. Key Features: Intelligent Calculations:   AurumCubePro   uses advanced algorithms to analyze the relationship between different   moving averages   and the current price, identifying ideal entry and exit points.
Axon Engine Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
AXON ENGINE XAU — Expert Advisor v2.0 Developed by WorldInversor | MetaTrader 4 | XAU/USD M5 Overview Axon Engine XAU is a high-precision algorithmic Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines an exponential moving average (EMA) crossover system with an ATR-based volatility filter. Its modular architecture of internal records ensures orderly execution, with complete control over each stage of the trading cycle: signal, validation, entry, man
Golden Weapon EA
Gunapu Sankara Rao
Experts
Golden Weapon EA for MT4 Automated Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex Trading Golden Weapon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to execute trades automatically using a rule-based trading methodology combined with configurable risk management and trade management features. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and opens trades only when its predefined trading criteria are satisfied. It is suitable for traders who prefer sys
NeverScalping
Yeun Jung Hwan
Experts
NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
Simple Trades
Oluremi Oluyale
Experts
Simple Trades Simple Trades  EA scalps the intra-day price movement in the direction of trend.  Timeframe:  The time frame it is attached to is irrelevant. It takes its calculations from different time frames. Pair:  It can work on any instrument.  Performance:  EA is a great tool for scalping short and medium price directions. An open position can be on from between 1- 5 days. PARAMETERS 1.  Begin Hr:  Hour of the day you want EA to start scanning the market for trading opportunities. 2.  End
MultiBrain 10
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
5 (6)
Experts
Explore our Multicurrency Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4, known as Multibrain. This innovative robot harnesses advanced machine learning algorithms, neural networks, and price patterns to accurately predict market movements in your preferred time frame. It's essential to test this strategy in the strategy tester and on a demo account to analyze performance and fine-tune settings to your needs. Key Features: Strategy based on machine learning, neural networks, and price patterns. Customizable tr
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Golden Rhino
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
GOLDEN RHINO EA   is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed for   Gold (XAUUSD), USDJPY, and EURJPY   on the   H1 timeframe . Built for stability, precision, and long-term performance, it runs smoothly on   ECN, Standard, and Raw Spread   accounts across all major brokers.   Minimum Recommended Deposit:   $500   to unlock the full potential of all built-in strategies.  Live result =  signals ️ Key Features Optimized for   Gold (XAUUSD), USDJPY & EURJPY (H1)                 
Breakout88
Danu Fernando
Experts
######################################################## EA With Breakout 3 Candle: Any 2 Method in This EA and  This EA  is  Single Entry. you can research it for finding the maximal perform. you must try in demo, and you will understand this EA.  I try with Rule_1  for XAUUSD & USDJPY and Rule_2 for GBPJPY & EURJPY Time Frame D1. I just test with Control Point not Every Tick in Strategy Tester, because I just want to find the best perform. You can see the perform in Demo: Broker-Server : Exnes
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Reactor EA MT4
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and trend
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
Experts
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
Trend Gold
An Qing Hu
Experts
Trend Gold EA is a fully automatic gold trading system that combines trend-following and grid averaging, exclusively developed for the XAUUSD instrument. Its core entry logic relies on triple verification from trend identification, trend strength evaluation and price filtering. Equipped with Martingale progressive lot averaging and intelligent trailing stop loss, the EA gains substantial returns during trending markets and generates steady profits via global total take-profit rules in ranging ma
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Automated Trading Expert Advisor Scalping-Style Expert Advisor for EUR, Gold & Cryptocurrency Markets This MT4 Expert Advisor implements automated scalping strategies designed for short-term trading on EUR currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin markets. The EA uses algorithmic analysis to execute trades based on predefined market conditions. note : text me befor buy for more info  Trading Approach The EA employs scalping methodology, focusing on: Short-term price movements a
Poseidon Smart Support Resistance EA
Charles Joenardi
Experts
POSEIDON USDCAD M15 Support & Resistance EA — Precision Trading on Intraday Market Structure A fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe . This EA combines intelligent Support & Resistance analysis with structured intraday trading logic to capture high-probability market reactions while maintaining disciplined risk management. Built for traders who prefer precision, consistency, and clean technical execution. Strategy Overview The EA automatically id
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
Golden Monk Pro
Juan Chacon
Experts
Golden Monk Pro       is the combination of indicators such as Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, Rsi, Momentum and Angles that together seek price direction through impulses in areas of important divergence. Matrix Golden Monk Pro   encapsulates many tools and resources in a 5*4 matrix to improve the level of success in each entry with a maximum of 4 simultaneous operations, optimizing capital management, this matrix can be displayed on the left side of your screen. Recommendations: Currency Pa
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
EA ichimoku Cloud
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Ichimoku Cloud consists of several components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) : This is a short-term moving average that indicates the market's short-term trend. Kijun-sen (Base Line) : This is a longer-term moving average that gives insight into the market's medium-term trend. Senkou Span A (Leading Span A) : This forms one edge of the Ichimoku cloud and is calculated by averaging the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen. It helps identify potential support and resistance levels. Senkou Span B (Leadin
FTMO Trading Bot
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (2)
Experts
Enhance your trading with   ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and c
EurUsdHedgerWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
EurUsdHedgerWizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the    EURUSD,    currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The ro
Compact Scalper Expert Advisor
Aida Chavez
3.48 (79)
Experts
Compact Scalper is an Expert Adviser (EA) totally automatic that works by a little period of time each day. It has an advanced algorithm that use the price like the principal indicator. Our system has a preset Stop Loss and Take Profit, but Its principal close system is, the dynamic close, considers the price where the order was opened and the subsequent behavior of the price, closing the orders when the conditions leave to be the appropriate. Each broker has its operation therefore can not act
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Experts
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fi
Stochastic Version Lock Profit Ea
Supomo
Experts
Ea with indicators stochastic. *** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF and MULTI TIMEFRAME ***   ATTENTION !!! - In the backtest, you cannot use multi time frames because there is only one time frame available. - For accurate results it is better to use a cent account with a 1 month rental period. ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. ==>   that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so whe
Velora FX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Velora FX is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M30 timeframe. Technical profile: Symbol: EURUSD Recommended timeframe: M30 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor type: Trend, Level trading Lot mode: Fixed lot by default Default lot: 0.30 Default maximum lot: 0.30 Spread filter: maximum 3.0 pips Main execution style: rule-based technical trading Recommended testing mode: Every tick Recommended initial test deposit: 5000 USD Recommended account type: ECN or low-spread
Smart Swing Breakout
Karisma Putra Purwanto
Experts
Who Is This EA For — And Why? This EA is designed for disciplined traders who value logic, control, and adaptability in volatile markets. Ideal for: Swing Traders Who rely on structural breakouts, not just indicators — this EA detects real swing highs/lows with configurable rules. Price Action Enthusiasts Who prefer clean charts and want automation based on candle logic, structure shifts, and momentum confirmation. Risk-Conscious Traders Who demand strict risk management — with ATR-based
EA CCI Indicator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly, I can explain a trading strategy using the EA of Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. The CCI is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify potential trend reversals, overbought, or oversold conditions in a market. Here's a basic CCI indicator strategy: Strategy Overview: The CCI indicator oscillates around a zero line, providing signals based on its position relative to this line. This strategy involves using CCI to identify potential trend reversals and overbo
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review