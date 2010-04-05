GBP Super Trend
- Experts
- Dam Van Hung
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA has been built base on MA and MACD indicators
_Set up_
Trading pair: GBPUSD
Timeframe: M5/M15
Lot size: fixed (you can choose lot size that fit your money management strategy)
Stop loss/Take profit: 20/20 pips - 25/25 pips
Time Start - Time End: 03:30 - 21:00 (for turning off the EA in the market's break time)
There is no martingale or grid or multiple positions, this EA take and close order one by one.
If you want to add another money management, feel free to contact me: https://t.me/chuotvuong