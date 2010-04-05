__GBP Super Trend__

This EA has been built base on MA and MACD indicators

_Set up_

Trading pair: GBPUSD

Timeframe: M5/M15

Lot size: fixed (you can choose lot size that fit your money management strategy)

Stop loss/Take profit: 20/20 pips - 25/25 pips

Time Start - Time End: 03:30 - 21:00 (for turning off the EA in the market's break time)

There is no martingale or grid or multiple positions, this EA take and close order one by one.





If you want to add another money management, feel free to contact me: https://t.me/chuotvuong