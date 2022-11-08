Engulfing Candle Detector







Detectable pattern

Double Candlestick Patterns

Bullish Engulfing

The first candle is black candle. The second candle opens with a gap below the real body of the black candle but rallies upwards to close above the real body of the black candle. In other words, the second candle's real body completely engulfs the first candle's real body

Bearish Engulfing

The first candle is white candle. The second candle opens with a gap above the real body of the white candle but declines sharply to close below the real body of the first candle. In other words, the second candle’s real body completely engulfs the first candle’s real body





The first candle is white candle. The second candle opens with a gap above the real body of the white candle but declines sharply to close below the real body of the first candle. In other words, the second candle’s real body completely engulfs the first candle’s real body

Bullish Engulfing (with Shadow)

The first candle is black candle. The second candle's high price is above than first candle's high annd second candle's low price is lower than first candle's low price.In other words, the second candle with shadow completely engulfs the first candle with shadow





The first candle is black candle. The second candle's high price is above than first candle's high annd second candle's low price is lower than first candle's low price.In other words, the second candle with shadow completely engulfs the first candle with shadow

Bearish Engulfing (with Shadow)

The first candle is white candle. The second candle's high price is above than first candle's high annd second candle's low price is lower than first candle's low price.In other words, the second candle with shadow completely engulfs the first candle with shadow









Functions

Choose engulfing detect method

Engulfing with candle body



Engulfing with upper and lower shadow





Engulfing candle Highlight





Drawing additional line and boxes

HLine drawing (50% of engulfing candle)



Box drawing (from 50% to 61.8%)



Box drawing (161.8%)





If you have any idea for improve this indicator.

Please welcome your precious idea.