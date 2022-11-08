Engulfing Candle detector
- Indicateurs
- Shin Eun Gu
- Version: 2.5
- Mise à jour: 14 novembre 2023
Engulfing Candle Detector
Detectable pattern
- Double Candlestick Patterns
- Bullish Engulfing
The first candle is black candle. The second candle opens with a gap below the real body of the black candle but rallies upwards to close above the real body of the black candle. In other words, the second candle's real body completely engulfs the first candle's real body
- Bearish Engulfing
The first candle is white candle. The second candle opens with a gap above the real body of the white candle but declines sharply to close below the real body of the first candle. In other words, the second candle’s real body completely engulfs the first candle’s real body
- Bullish Engulfing (with Shadow)
The first candle is black candle. The second candle's high price is above than first candle's high annd second candle's low price is lower than first candle's low price.In other words, the second candle with shadow completely engulfs the first candle with shadow
- Bearish Engulfing (with Shadow)
The first candle is white candle. The second candle's high price is above than first candle's high annd second candle's low price is lower than first candle's low price.In other words, the second candle with shadow completely engulfs the first candle with shadow
Functions
- Choose engulfing detect method
- Engulfing with candle body
- Engulfing with upper and lower shadow
- Engulfing candle Highlight
- Drawing additional line and boxes
- HLine drawing (50% of engulfing candle)
- Box drawing (from 50% to 61.8%)
- Box drawing (161.8%)
If you have any idea for improve this indicator.
Please welcome your precious idea.
Just what i was looking for. Thank-you for the great indicator!!