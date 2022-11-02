Midnight Mass

Mid Night Scalper EA Expert Advisor is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading for EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF,EURNZD, EURAUD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD pairs With Evening time to Roll over time (17.00-03.00) (Auto setup GMT on you Brokers Easy setup!) Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automatically adjusts trailing taking into account the commission and current volatility, selects volatility channels to determine entry signals, calculates the reliability of determining input signals, maintains and protects open orders, can work with any deposit size.





TRADING PAIRS: EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF,EURNZD, EURAUD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD

TRADING PERIOD: M5

Deposit: Start $50

should use ECN accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). BROKER SUGGESTIONS : ICMarkets ECN brokers recommended: ICMarkets Live Signals : ** Live 1 *** Parameters MoneyManagement- Choose whether to trade risk or fixed lot

Choose whether to trade risk or fixed lot Lot Mode- Choose trade risk or fixed lot

Choose Fixlot - fixlot

Risk per trade - C alculate risk automatically for you ( 10 Hight risk 15 mid risk 30-100 low risk can try with backtest)

C Maximum Floating DD - Maximum Floating DD in %

Maximum Floating DD in Suffix - Suffix needs to be included if your broker have

Expert setup : Easy Step

1. Open Chart EURUSD TF M5 ( One Chart Setup to trade all symbols )

2. Add and Allow web requests



- https: //ec.forexprostools. com (delete spaces)

- https: //www.worldtimeserver. com (delete spaces)





*** Attention Please The EA should run on a VPS *** ฺBacktest : can't do a "real" backtest of this strategy because MT4 can not make the Backtest of 13 Pairs at the same time



After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.

Note: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future. I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!



