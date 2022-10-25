Electric Fast Position Close EA

This EA is used to close all your open market positions and/or pending orders with a click of a button. The EA is ultra fast and your positions will close within a blink of an eye. It also allows you to close profit trades only or losing trades. You can also choose to close sell/short trades only or buy/long trades only. If your strategy include having many open and pending orders positions, this is a good EA to help you close your positions all at once with one click.



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Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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