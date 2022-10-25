Electric Fast Position Close EA
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA is used to close all your open market positions and/or pending orders with a click of a button. The EA is ultra fast and your positions will close within a blink of an eye. It also allows you to close profit trades only or losing trades. You can also choose to close sell/short trades only or buy/long trades only. If your strategy include having many open and pending orders positions, this is a good EA to help you close your positions all at once with one click.