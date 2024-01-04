EA FX Dragon North X

*** This month's promotion price is $99  After that, the price will be raised to $199

 FX Dragon North is an expert advisor specially designed for trading gold (XAUUSD M5).

 Execution is based on opening an order using the FX Dragon indicator , so the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy.

- Compatible with the FX Dragon North indicator for more accurate order entry.

- Let this advisor profit for you (only use XAUUSD time frame with M5).

- Leverage 1: 100 or more is recommended.

- Low spreads and high quality execution are essential when choosing a broker.

- Brokers with 2-digit or 3-digit XAUUSD (stop level 0)

- Recommended broker = ic market raw spread, pepperstone (low spread account)

- Not trading on Friday and will resume work on Monday.

- You should withdraw daily or weekly profits to keep profits for your own use.

- Suggest to withdraw your profit at the end of the day or at the end of the week.

- Please keep EA running for 1 month for more accurate orders. please don't be impatient 

 ** Real monitoring

 monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1744006

 ...

 setting 

 lot                                   = lot size

 martingale lot                   = martingale size (if you enter 1 it is not martingale)

 Distance martingale pip    = distance of the martingale grid

 Open Order ID                  = Number of next candles to trade after the trading signal.

 Close Profit Money           = Amount to close profit

 TP                                   = Take Profit

 *** Set up XAUUSD M5 file : https://shorturl.asia/2Jad0


Altri dall’autore
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
FX Dragon North Indicators
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Indicatori
FX Dragon North Indicators is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. Recommended time frame (XAUUSD:M5,M15,M30,H1,H4.) , (Forex: H1,H4,DAY) Can be combined with EA FX Dragon North X to increase the accuracy of EA FX Dragon North X and make more profit. ... SETTINGS Alerts -   on off audible alerts. E-mail notification - on off. email notifications. Puch-notification - on off. Push notifications.
