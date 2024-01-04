EA FX Dragon North X
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mr Viwat Kongthon
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
*** This month's promotion price is $99 After that, the price will be raised to $199
FX Dragon North is an expert advisor specially designed for trading gold (XAUUSD M5).
Execution is based on opening an order using the FX Dragon indicator , so the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy.
- Compatible with the FX Dragon North indicator for more accurate order entry.
- Let this advisor profit for you (only use XAUUSD time frame with M5).
- Leverage 1: 100 or more is recommended.
- Low spreads and high quality execution are essential when choosing a broker.
- Brokers with 2-digit or 3-digit XAUUSD (stop level 0)
- Recommended broker = ic market raw spread, pepperstone (low spread account)
- Not trading on Friday and will resume work on Monday.
- You should withdraw daily or weekly profits to keep profits for your own use.
- Suggest to withdraw your profit at the end of the day or at the end of the week.
- Please keep EA running for 1 month for more accurate orders. please don't be impatient
monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1744006
...
setting
lot = lot size
martingale lot = martingale size (if you enter 1 it is not martingale)
Distance martingale pip = distance of the martingale grid
Open Order ID = Number of next candles to trade after the trading signal.
Close Profit Money = Amount to close profit
TP = Take Profit
*** Set up XAUUSD M5 file : https://shorturl.asia/2Jad0