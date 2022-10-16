Beast EA

One of the best EAs on MQL


For backtests you can use this SET


How to install


The EA must be connected to only one M15 chart (for example: NZDCAD M15)


Easy to set up:

_base_  - You can leave the default setting

  • Symbols: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD - multicurrency set from one chart M15
  • First Trade: Long and Short - sets Long/Short positions
  • Emergency closing at BE - Close all positions on BE
  • Orders Comment - comment at trade
  • Magic Number - Magic Number
  • Virtual TP - sets the virtual TP
  • New Year Trading Break - He will not trade 14 days after the New Year

_mm_ - money managment

  • Risk Calculation Equity/Balance - Adjusted according to equity or balance
  • Fix lot if Autolot
  • Autolot/USD for 0.01 - You set values ​​from 1000 (very aggressive) to 5000 (conservative) I recommend 3000
  • Max. Sequnece of orders - 0
  • May. Symbols - 0

......

  • Recovery Mode - true
  • Grid ration - 2.5 specifies the grid multiplier
  • First Liquidity entry - 3 determines the level of the first trade entry. value 0 and higher


Filtrer:
John Laster
1032
John Laster 2022.10.16 20:08 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Vaclav Sulc
695
Réponse du développeur Vaclav Sulc 2022.10.16 20:36
you're welcome
Répondre à l'avis