Pound Loonie Scalper

  • Experts
  • Clifford Vitale
    Clifford Vitale

    Clifford Vitale

    Forex:
    I have been investing/trading in the currency market since the year 2001. Traded discretionary from 2001 to 2017. Started building expert advisers in 2017 to present. My discretionary + EA are averaging %1-12+ year since 2017. Offering signal service to customers on August 2018.
    Personal:
    1 topic 1 comment
  • Version: 3.7
  • Updated: 21 October 2022
  • Activations: 5

The  Scalper:

Currently optimized for GBP/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/CAD. 1 minute time frame scalper.  ( Live signal provider)

  • For the set file to test on free demo, please look in the comments tab. Set files is attached with instructions. If you have questions or need help contact me bye Mql5.com messages or at pippinusa@yahoo.com. 

  • EA works with any other forex pairs. The only optimized pair so far is GBP/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/CAD, on 1 minute chart. I am currently working on set files for more time frames and other pairs.
  • Click the links below to see Real money Live accounts with only $367 initial deposit. Real forward live  money trades. There are only a few EA's that have built in money management safety guards for keeping your investment safe. I built this EA for keeping my investment safe from large draw downs or margin calls. I waited 12 months of real live trades before selling my EA to make sure its the safest and most reliable. Test the EA for your self on strategy tester with the set file attached in the comment section. Make sure you select the strategy : "Keltner Bollinger Band". You can also click on the links below and study the live signal trades listed below to analyze.

  • This is the same EA that is published in the signals provider page.
  • This EA has more then 18 months of real live trading results. 
  • Look at the live signal data to assure you of how well built This EA is. 
  • Signal was started with very small starting balance of  $367 with broker Oanda


    Strategy tests done on GBP/CAD with $400 deposit, starting from 2008 to Present.
    • Strategy Test from 2008 to Present on GBP/CAD successful with a $400 starting balance.
    • NON Martingale or option for Martingale available
    • Trends and Counter Trends.
    • For live real trading signal set file contact me here at mql5.com chat or email Pippinusa@yahoo.com. 
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    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
    Supply Demand EA ProBot
    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
    4.67 (9)
    Experts
    Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
    DAX Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Experts
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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    Ruslan Pishun
    2 (1)
    Experts
    Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
    Price Action Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Experts
    Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
    Stp
    Vladislav Filippov
    Experts
    For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
    Gold Grail Expert1
    Chun Xiang Chen
    Experts
    Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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