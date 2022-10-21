Pound Loonie Scalper
- Experts
-
Clifford VitaleForex:
I have been investing/trading in the currency market since the year 2001. Traded discretionary from 2001 to 2017. Started building expert advisers in 2017 to present. My discretionary + EA are averaging %1-12+ year since 2017. Offering signal service to customers on August 2018.
Personal:
- Version: 3.7
- Updated: 21 October 2022
- Activations: 5
The Scalper:
Currently optimized for GBP/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/CAD. 1 minute time frame scalper. ( Live signal provider)
- For the set file to test on free demo, please look in the comments tab. Set files is attached with instructions. If you have questions or need help contact me bye Mql5.com messages or at pippinusa@yahoo.com.
- EA works with any other forex pairs. The only optimized pair so far is GBP/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/CAD, on 1 minute chart. I am currently working on set files for more time frames and other pairs.
- Click the links below to see Real money Live accounts with only $367 initial deposit. Real forward live money trades. There are only a few EA's that have built in money management safety guards for keeping your investment safe. I built this EA for keeping my investment safe from large draw downs or margin calls. I waited 12 months of real live trades before selling my EA to make sure its the safest and most reliable. Test the EA for your self on strategy tester with the set file attached in the comment section. Make sure you select the strategy : "Keltner Bollinger Band". You can also click on the links below and study the live signal trades listed below to analyze.
- This is the same EA that is published in the signals provider page.
- This EA has more then 18 months of real live trading results.
- Look at the live signal data to assure you of how well built This EA is.
- Signal was started with very small starting balance of $367 with broker Oanda
- Strategy Test from 2008 to Present on GBP/CAD successful with a $400 starting balance.
- NON Martingale or option for Martingale available
- Trends and Counter Trends.
- For live real trading signal set file contact me here at mql5.com chat or email Pippinusa@yahoo.com.