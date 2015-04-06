Ultima Scalper Edition

Ultima (scalper edition) is a simple scalping trading robot that works on the principle of MA crossovers. All settings are of course customizable but the default settings ensures a 10pip stop loss on each trade and maintains a trailing of 10pip.

Please reach out to me after purchase to get full user guide and other parameter set for high, medium and low risk trading. Although, the default settings are enough to see results :)


My recommendations:

  • Default settings assumes the robot will be used on a 5 minute timeframe. If you want to use on larger timeframe, you will of course need to tweak the settings especially the SL, TP and trailing settings. I'll advice to only use on M1 if your broker offers 0.0 spread.
  • Use a broker that offers very low spreads.
  • Use a good VPS for faster execution.
  • It's always a good idea to not set and forget so monitor things once in a while.
  • Use first on a demo account before switching to live.

Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.

NOTE: This is a scalping indicator and as such will perform better in low spread conditions. The indicator also performs best in trending markets, overlapping trading times and periods of high volatility for best results. Therefore, the default settings includes a trading time limiter.

USP features

  • Auto sizing: The robot automatically places trade with a lot size your desired risk percentage.
  • Trailing stop: Trailing functionality is also built in to allow you lot in your profits..
  • Multiple orders: In case you would want to me risky, you can place multiple orders when entry conditions are met.
  • Trading time hours limit: The bot tends to be more profitable during periods of overlap and high volatility so you can set the trading hours.
  • Robust settings: With 20+ settings, you can tweak and change the behaviour to your liking.













































































































































































































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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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