Ultima Scalper Edition

Ultima (scalper edition) is a simple scalping trading robot that works on the principle of MA crossovers. All settings are of course customizable but the default settings ensures a 10pip stop loss on each trade and maintains a trailing of 10pip.

Please reach out to me after purchase to get full user guide and other parameter set for high, medium and low risk trading. Although, the default settings are enough to see results :)


My recommendations:

  • Default settings assumes the robot will be used on a 5 minute timeframe. If you want to use on larger timeframe, you will of course need to tweak the settings especially the SL, TP and trailing settings. I'll advice to only use on M1 if your broker offers 0.0 spread.
  • Use a broker that offers very low spreads.
  • Use a good VPS for faster execution.
  • It's always a good idea to not set and forget so monitor things once in a while.
  • Use first on a demo account before switching to live.

Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.

NOTE: This is a scalping indicator and as such will perform better in low spread conditions. The indicator also performs best in trending markets, overlapping trading times and periods of high volatility for best results. Therefore, the default settings includes a trading time limiter.

USP features

  • Auto sizing: The robot automatically places trade with a lot size your desired risk percentage.
  • Trailing stop: Trailing functionality is also built in to allow you lot in your profits..
  • Multiple orders: In case you would want to me risky, you can place multiple orders when entry conditions are met.
  • Trading time hours limit: The bot tends to be more profitable during periods of overlap and high volatility so you can set the trading hours.
  • Robust settings: With 20+ settings, you can tweak and change the behaviour to your liking.













































































































































































































