RSI ZigZag
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 August 2022
Zigzag Indicator For RSI, To easily identify the highs and lows of the rsi signal. It is easier to observe divergent and convergent signals.
Default setting:
InpRsi =14 //Rsi Period
InpDepth =12; // Depth
InpDeviation =5; // Deviation
InpBackstep =3; // Back Step
If you want open Exness account try this link : https://one.exness-track.com/a/teg5teg5
Dev buy taphu: Ha Van Tan - hatatrata - Trader's profile - MQL5 community
Email: tan.ha@outlook.com
User didn't leave any comment to the rating