RSI ZigZag

Zigzag Indicator For RSI, To easily identify the highs and lows of the rsi signal. It is easier to observe divergent and convergent signals.

Default setting:

InpRsi           =14      //Rsi Period

InpDepth      =12;  // Depth

InpDeviation =5;   // Deviation

InpBackstep  =3;   // Back Step


If you want open Exness account try this link : https://one.exness-track.com/a/teg5teg5

Dev buy taphu: Ha Van Tan - hatatrata - Trader's profile - MQL5 community 

Email: tan.ha@outlook.com

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Nguyen Minh Duong
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Nguyen Minh Duong 2022.08.17 08:06 
 

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