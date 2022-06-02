Shtirlizz
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 29 July 2022
- Activations: 7
Special offer!!! Minimum price for the Expert Advisor (Hot Summer). Limited time!
Features of this Expert Advisor - trading strategies builder:
1. It's an opportunity to build a multi-currency strategy
and fully automate it.
2. Ability to trade in manual mode or switch to automatic mode when needed with one click.
3. It is possible to set working hours and day of the week for each currency pair separately.
4. Possibility to leave the drawdown by setting everything in one window.
5. Absence of indicators.
6. Control of risks, maximum drawdown/profits and many other functions.
ATTENTION!!! The number of Expert Advisors at this price for unlimited use is limited!
1. Monday - Enable/disable trading
2. Tuesday - Enable/disable trading
3. Wednesday - Allow / Disallow trade
4. Thursday - Allow/disallow trade
5. Friday - Enable/disable trading
It is also possible to configure each trading pair separately.
The ability to trade simultaneously on 10 currency pairs.
Possibility to average positions
Trades can be opened from one window on any currency pair both manually and automatically.
Support any trading pair from a single window.
It is possible to construct almost any trading system and automate it. Thanks to a lot of functions!
YOU CAN CONTACT ME WHEN PURCHASING. I WILL SEND YOU DETAILED INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE SETTINGS.
The author is very patient and responsible and i feels like a reliable ea.
Update July 2 ----After a month of forward test, EA's risk mitigation strategy is really good, especially after the update.Hopefully Alexsey will continue to make EA better and safer