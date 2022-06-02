Shtirlizz

5

Special offer!!! Minimum price for the Expert Advisor (Hot Summer). Limited time!


Features of this Expert Advisor - trading strategies builder:


1. It's an opportunity to build a multi-currency strategy

and fully automate it.

2. Ability to trade in manual mode or switch to automatic mode when needed with one click.

3. It is possible to set working hours and day of the week for each currency pair separately. 

4. Possibility to leave the drawdown by setting everything in one window.

5. Absence of indicators. 

6. Control of risks, maximum drawdown/profits and many other functions.


ATTENTION!!! The number of Expert Advisors at this price for unlimited use is limited!


1. Monday - Enable/disable trading

2. Tuesday - Enable/disable trading

3. Wednesday - Allow / Disallow trade

4. Thursday - Allow/disallow trade

5. Friday - Enable/disable trading


It is also possible to configure each trading pair separately. 

The ability to trade simultaneously on 10 currency pairs.

Possibility to average positions

Trades can be opened from one window on any currency pair both manually and automatically.

Support any trading pair from a single window.

It is possible to construct almost any trading system and automate it. Thanks to a lot of functions!



YOU CAN CONTACT ME WHEN PURCHASING. I WILL SEND YOU DETAILED INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE SETTINGS.


Reviews 1
Wendi Zheng
2390
Wendi Zheng 2022.06.08 12:07 
 

The author is very patient and responsible and i feels like a reliable ea.

Update July 2 ----After a month of forward test, EA's risk mitigation strategy is really good, especially after the update.Hopefully Alexsey will continue to make EA better and safer

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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Wendi Zheng
2390
Wendi Zheng 2022.06.08 12:07 
 

The author is very patient and responsible and i feels like a reliable ea.

Update July 2 ----After a month of forward test, EA's risk mitigation strategy is really good, especially after the update.Hopefully Alexsey will continue to make EA better and safer

Alexsey Krestianchik
625
Reply from developer Alexsey Krestianchik 2022.06.08 12:36
Thank you!
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