The Rich man Gold is EA trade on tf M5.



I spent a lots of time and effort to make this EA That can earn stable profitable.

This EA Trade with Scalping and Trend. Profitable more than 40% Year. (As Recommend Value)

Recoment Capital 10,000. That is mean 10,000 Cent or 10,000$ up for Trading lot 0.01

This EA will send order 1 by 1. If your order hit Stop loss EA will multiply next order to Recovery when Take profit.



Recommend Capital 10,000 up [10,000 or 10,000$]

Recommend initial lot is 0.01. [ Do not change setting value]

Because this is best value at back test result.



My Activity and Recommend



I am doing DCA like Trade stock.

Before start I simmulation by Backtest input result month by month.

Add Capital 100$/Month then adjust lot base on total capital.

Start from Jan'2021 - Dec'21

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1cwO3LhJjXJdDIgrxb2WXP9IGEbMmsWYf/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=116927654970450891463&rtpof=true&sd=true

Even Backtest Result is seem good.

Backtest result is only data for Reference.

We never know what will happen in the future.

So you sould be keep your Monney management.

Lase of all I hope you all enjoy and earn passive in come with The Rich Man Gold.

