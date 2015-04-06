Fx7 Man

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|          LIVE ACCOUNT          |

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Live account at mql5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/457344


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|          Suggestion               |

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Every $30 with 0.01 lot.
Eg. $90 trade with 0.03 lot.


Timeframe: m5

Suggest pair: Eurusd ( i only focus on EU pair ) 
One pair already profit well, please check mql5 result

VPS: timezone UTC 00:00


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|             Backtest              |

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Never trust backtest on this EA. cause i backtest it! 

Endup live is different.  

I have live account run about months already. Look at live better than BT. 



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|               About                |

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I took years to find and test ea.

Tested 500-600 ea.  This is the best tp/sl ea.


This EA close trade in 2 hours. very fast trade.

This is my live accont at mql5. 
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/457344

*i am taking challenge using $10 with 0.01 lot. Still, the EA survive and profit 100% in few months.
you can try with your best EA with $10 with 0.01 too.  See can doing well as me or not?


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Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Ryanfxea
Cheong Kah Wai
5 (1)
Experts
The Ea is running live account.  Many Ea good on backtest but live is bad.  This is running good.  If you have low capital, you can run cent/micro. If you have more fund. you may run standard. Trading Capital ( Suitable for cent/standard account ) Capital: $500 Lot: 0.01 Pair: EURUSD Myfxbook link myfxbook.com/members/ryanfxea/ryanfxea/8728879 Enjoy the ea :)
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