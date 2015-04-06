Fx7 Man
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.1
- Activations: 5
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| LIVE ACCOUNT |
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Live account at mql5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/457344
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| Suggestion |
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Every $30 with 0.01 lot.
Eg. $90 trade with 0.03 lot.
Timeframe: m5
Suggest pair: Eurusd ( i only focus on EU pair )
One pair already profit well, please check mql5 result
VPS: timezone UTC 00:00
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| Backtest |
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Never trust backtest on this EA. cause i backtest it!
Endup live is different.
I have live account run about months already. Look at live better than BT.
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| About |
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I took years to find and test ea.
This EA close trade in 2 hours. very fast trade.
This is my live accont at mql5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/457344
*i am taking challenge using $10 with 0.01 lot. Still, the EA survive and profit 100% in few months.
you can try with your best EA with $10 with 0.01 too. See can doing well as me or not?