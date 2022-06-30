Sippoo Trend Indicator Simple MT5

Excellent tracking performance and minimal noise!

This trend detection indicator that avoids whipsaws and uncertain market noise and is also agile enough to react to changes in trend.

It is also designed to adapt to dynamic markets.

Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend.



Features.



Simple and easy to use. Low load and easy to try out

The excellent tracking performance and smooth lines that make it ideal for market analysis

Can be used as a trend filter for existing strategies

The two lines can be used to display golden crosses and dead crosses

The indicator does not change after the candlestick is closed

Suitable for every time frame and symbol

Compatible with Expert Advisor development

Learn more The full version with alert function can be obtained at a special price from this blog.

The full version is recommended for full-scale use : Click Here

This product is a completely free version. As such, it is provided without any kind of support.

Please be aware of this beforehand.

If you like this indicator, please leave a small review. It will motivate me.



