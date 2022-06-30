Sippoo Trend Indicator Simple MT5

5

Excellent tracking performance and minimal noise!

This trend detection indicator that avoids whipsaws and uncertain market noise and is also agile enough to react to changes in trend.
It is also designed to adapt to dynamic markets.
Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend.

Features.

  • Simple and easy to use. Low load and easy to try out
  • The excellent tracking performance and smooth lines that make it ideal for market analysis
  • Can be used as a trend filter for existing strategies
  • The two lines can be used to display golden crosses and dead crosses
  • The indicator does not change after the candlestick is closed
  • Suitable for every time frame and symbol
  • Compatible with Expert Advisor development

Learn more

The full version with alert function can be obtained at a special price from this blog.
The full version is recommended for full-scale use : Click Here

This product is a completely free version. As such, it is provided without any kind of support.
Please be aware of this beforehand.

If you like this indicator, please leave a small review. It will motivate me.


Reviews 5
drw122
128
drw122 2024.11.08 10:29 
 

an excellent indicator

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.05.22 17:59 
 

Ein exzellenter Indikator mit sehr genauen Signalen. Vielen Dank!

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.08.29 16:25 
 

Sehr gute Signale. Danke!

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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drw122
128
drw122 2024.11.08 10:29 
 

an excellent indicator

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.10 09:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.05.22 17:59 
 

Ein exzellenter Indikator mit sehr genauen Signalen. Vielen Dank!

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.08.29 16:25 
 

Sehr gute Signale. Danke!

Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.07.26 20:57 
 

Good one!

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