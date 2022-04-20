Neonys has a complex algorithm based on artificial intelligence. His strategy includes classic safe trading using breakout and bounce patterns. Inside it is a complex architecture of decision trees, containing tens of thousands of trading patterns, averaged and weighted to determine the optimal decisions for entering and exiting a trade. Particular attention is paid to exiting trades - a separate asynchronous neural network is responsible for this, which is able to minimize losses and choose the risk of holding a trade for subsequent closure at the optimal market point. It is planned to add trained models for other symbols over time with loading via files. A description of the instructions for downloading other models will be in the comments and with a detailed video instruction, and you can always clarify this in private messages. With each added model, the cost of the adviser will increase - have time to purchase in advance and you will save on the purchase.

The EA does not use martingale, grid algorithm, averaging, scalping or arbitrage.

Monitoring over 1 year at low risk https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/953632

Recommendations for use by an expert:

1. Set the expert to low risk in the first few weeks to determine the risks that are optimal for you.

2. Use the default settings.

3. To install, simply drag the expert from the navigation window to the working currency pairs

Information:

Working symbols (currently): EURUSD , USDCAD, GBPUSD

Working time frame: M30

Minimum deposit: $200

Minimum leverage 1:20

Recommended ECN Broker

Martingale , grid, hedging and other dangerous money management methods are not used.

, grid, hedging and other dangerous money management methods are not used. Possibility to use virtual closing levels of TP/SL deals.

Not sensitive to broker conditions, but the lower the spread, the better.

You don't need to configure anything - the adviser will determine the currency pair and set Magic on its own.

Possibility to load models for other characters.

Peculiarities:











