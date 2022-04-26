PyON has a complex algorithm based on artificial intelligence. His strategy includes classic safe trading using breakout and bounce patterns. Inside it is a complex architecture of decision trees, containing tens of thousands of trading patterns, averaged and weighted to determine the optimal decisions for entering and exiting a trade. Particular attention is paid to exiting trades - a separate asynchronous neural network is responsible for this, which is able to minimize losses and choose the risk of holding a trade for subsequent closure at the optimal market point. Only 6 copies left at a price of $119.

The next price is $149.

The EA does not use martingale, grid algorithm, averaging or arbitrage.

Monitoring over 1 year at low risk https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/953632

Recommendations for use by an expert:

1. Set the expert to low risk in the first few weeks to determine your optimal risks.

2. Use the default settings.

3. To install, simply drag the expert from the navigation window to the working currency pairs

Information:

Working symbols (currently): AUDUSD, EURGBP, NZDUSD

Working time frame: M30

Minimum deposit: $200

Minimum leverage 1:20

Recommended ECN Broker

Not used martingale , grid, hedging and other dangerous money management methods.

, grid, hedging and other dangerous money management methods. Possibility to use virtual closing levels of TP/SL deals.

Not sensitive to broker conditions, but the lower the spread, the better.

You don't need to configure anything - the adviser will determine the currency pair and set Magic on its own.

Possibility to load models for other characters.

Peculiarities:







