Awkkkmot FX
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
THIS EA HAD A WINRATE OF 80%!!!
How to use:
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one chart
- Symbol must be EURUSD.
- Timeframe should be M5.
- Minimum deposit 100 USD.
- Recommended leverage 1:50 - 1:500.
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously.
Recommended Inputs:
- Use Risk Percent: true
- Risk Percent: 1
- Lot Size: 0.01
- Target Points: 100
- Magic Number: 123456789
Recommended broker: XM or any broker that has a lower spread.
If you choose XM as your broker please select MT5 for trading platform type and XM Ultra Low Standard for account type.