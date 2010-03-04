Awkkkmot FX

THIS EA HAD A WINRATE OF 80%!!!


How to use:

  1. The EA must be attached to  ONLY one chart
  2. Symbol must be  EURUSD.
  3. Timeframe should be M5.
  4. Minimum deposit 100 USD.
  5. Recommended leverage 1:50 - 1:500.
  6. The EA should run on a VPS continuously.
Recommended Inputs:
  • Use Risk Percent: true
  • Risk Percent: 1
  • Lot Size: 0.01
  • Target Points: 100
  • Magic Number: 123456789

Recommended broker: XM or any broker that has a lower spread.

If you choose XM as your broker please select MT5 for trading platform type and XM Ultra Low Standard for account type.








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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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