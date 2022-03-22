The indicator, Big Candle Detect, is based on ATR and Volume to detect candlesticks of buying and selling strength, which is represented through an oscillator indicator. With this indicator you will be able to identify the lateral market, providing better entries according to your strategy.





Big Candle Detect highlights candles with brighter colors when the condition is found, making it easier to identify, in addition to being fully compatible for automation in your EA.













SETTINGS



ATR Period - ATR period (# of previous bars) to be used for analysis.

- ATR period (# of previous bars) to be used for analysis. ATR Multiplication Factor - ATR multiplication factor, the higher the higher the filtering.

- ATR multiplication factor, the higher the higher the filtering. Volume type to use - Type of volume to be analyzed (Real Volume or Volume TICKS(Forex))

- Type of volume to be analyzed (Real Volume or Volume TICKS(Forex)) Volume average period - Period of volume data to be analyzed (number of previous bars.

- Period of volume data to be analyzed (number of previous bars. Volume average method - Type of desired average "SMA","EMA","SMMA","LWMA"





BUFFERS TO USE IN YOUR EA





0 = Candle hard BUYER

1 = Candle with SELLER strength