M0neyy Gang

EA PRO is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price action, indicators and chart patterns. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm which insures that your win rate is higher and that you recover your losses.

Number of trades and lot size is decided by EA so that you get the most rewards from each trade. Every trade can be set with Stop loss and Take profit, the EA has an active trailing stop which is automatically activated once your trade is in profit. The EA can scalp the spikes and trade the general trend of the market.

This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run without the fear of losing their funds.

Starting Lot size 0.20 but adjusts when Trade winning probability is higher then 60%.

Once a new trend is confirmed all current trades will have a tighter Trailing stop or automatically close with current profits. 

Recommended pairs

BOOM 1000, CRASH 1000,BOOM 500 AND CRASH 500

Recommended Time Frame

1 Minute

5 Minute

15 Minute

Recommended Starting Balance

Balance :$40 - $50  (Please note this is from personal experiences, highest loss I got was $13)

Starting Lot :0.20 or 0.40 for those with accounts over $65


Plug and Play so there is no need for you to activate any codes. Works 24/7 just like the Deriv market. The EA is suitable for those who don't have time to trade and would like to make money while busy with their lives. 

The EA was developed by me so any updates will be coming from me, There is only 3 places you can get it which is from our Telegram group, MQL5 market and Facebook. 


Be sure to contact me on gmachivenefx@gmail.com to get more information on the EA.


