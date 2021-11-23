Torakiki

5


Torakiki takes advantage from the only sure thing about Forex: price will move. 

It works 24/7 opening at any time two baskets, one in buy and one in sell. While the one that happened to be in the right direction keeps collecting profits, the other basket opens a grid with a clever recovery mechanism which closes positions one after the other as they reach their individual take profit in those usual bounces back you have even in the strongest trend formation, keeping track of the total profit collected by that basket over time. When all already closed trades plus the open trades for that basket reach a defined amount of money gained (netted commission and swaps) the entire basket gets closed and a new one opened.

The Expert advisor is Highly customizable, allowing you chose how to space the grid, whether you want to go martingale or not, and how aggressive (or actually not aggressive at all) your martingale strategy should be, fitting any sort of risk propension. It is, in a way, purely mathematically based and for this reason it works equally well with every currency pair. For the same reason (actually this is true for any strategy, as there is NO indicator that can predict the direction of forex) you have to provide enough equity as there will be DD by design.

The picture with backtest is provided to show how this works. You will notice that balance keeps going up until the basket closes because the overall profit has been reached, closing with it all open position (including those losing) that you can clearly identify in the chart by a drop in the balance and steady equity. Torakiki has reached his profit goal, and it is ready to restart!

While some backtest will be provided in my product page together with some set files, those really make little sense as very much depends on you starting capital and risk appetite. I've been using Torakiki on my own capital for several years now in a SWING setting (the one you find as default) with very good result. I'm sure the community will find some other very good settings.

As Warren Buffett said, "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient."  Torakiki is you patient EA.

Input Parameters:


TradeComment: Is the label that will appear in the comment of your trades. Please note the comment will be post-fixed with the basket id, used from the EA to identify trades belonging to each basket

MagicNumber: Internal number used by the EA to identify trades coming from itself VS trades coming from other EAs or manual trading. Must be unique.

PipSpacing: Distance in PIPs between each trade in the grid

Pause: if set to True, Torakiki will continue to manage current basket (adding trades if needed) but once the basket is closed it will not open a new one

ShowPanel: Shows info panel. Set it to False to speed up backtesting

LotSize: size of the first trade in the basket. If not set to "Martingale" each subsequent trade will sum this value to the previous trade.

MaxLot : sets the maximum size of a trade. After this is reached subsequent trades will not increase in size anymore

MartingaleON: turns on Martingale

MartinFactor: this the number the lotsize will be multiplied by to get next lot size. Please note this will be floored to the closer usable one, so if you start with 0.01 and set a multiplicator of 1.5 your series will look like 0.01 - 0.01 - 0.02- 0.03 - 0.03...

MartinFactorDecreasingRate: if set to anything greater than 0, this will reduce your "MartinFactor" multiplicator by that number (eventually fading to 1) after a certain number of trades have been added to your basket. This is to avoid huge ramp up in position size when facing a strong countertrend movement

AutoscalingEach: this is the amount of money you are setting your parameters for. Once this is doubled Lotsize and MinBasketProfit will be doubled automatically. Please note to avoid a size up to happen in a moment of drowdown this number is calculated as and average between balance and equity

MinBasketProfit: This is the net profit (Swap and Commissions removed) you expect the EA to have to close a basket.


IMPORTANT: Because of the way MT4 works History should be set to "All History" for the EA to be able to work properly.

Let's the ride begin!



Reviews 13
joseph jocson
26
joseph jocson 2025.07.26 00:48 
 

I use 15 min TF, 0.02 lot (Cent account) to test so far my 100 USD is now 151 USD with period of 6 -20 July 2025.

joseph jocson
26
joseph jocson 2025.07.26 00:48 
 

I use 15 min TF, 0.02 lot (Cent account) to test so far my 100 USD is now 151 USD with period of 6 -20 July 2025.

