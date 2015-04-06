VolumeFXanalyzer2

VolumeFxAnalyzer can trade on all Forex pairs and indices. It is a trend following type system that analyzes the various volumes and enters into volumetric confirmations and trend strength. The system also works very well on indices such as SP500.

 

-No martingala/anti-martingala System

- Position sizing and money manager in percentage % of Equity 

- Take profit with multiplier

-Session Trading Personalizable

-Breakeven when position reaches some distance

-Partial Close, For take some profit during the operation

-Filter for trend change direction

-Magicnumber

-Panel Info With Account information

-Low Drawdown

-Good Profit

1. Setting Time Filter

  1. StartTime1

    • Defines the time (hour/minute) at which the EA begins taking trades or analyzing the market.
    • Example: If set to 9.00, the EA will only open new trades at or after 9:00 broker/server time.

  2. candleShift

    • The candle index offset used in calculations.
    • A value of 0 often refers to the current (forming) candle, 1 refers to the last closed candle, etc.
    • Used if you want signals to be based on a specific candle in the past rather than the most recent one.

  3. EndTime1

    • Defines the time (hour/minute) at which the EA stops opening new trades.
    • Example: If set to 17.00, the EA will not open trades after 17:00 broker/server time.

  4. mincandepth

    • The minimum candle size or range (often in pips or points) required before considering a trade.
    • Helps filter out very small (quiet) candles.

  5. maxcandepth

    • The maximum candle size or range allowed for a valid signal.
    • Helps avoid entering trades on extremely large, volatile candles.

  6. stop buy or sell after Change in %

    • A percentage-based filter that, once price has moved by a certain percentage from a reference point (e.g., the day’s open or the entry price), the EA will stop placing new trades in that direction.
    • Used to avoid chasing big moves after a large percentage shift in price.

  7. cancel this setting is current week

    • This may indicate that the EA’s time filter or trade filter resets weekly.
    • If true , it might mean the time filter is only valid for the current week and resets at the start of the next week.

2. Setting MONEY MANAGER

  1. RiskPercent

    • The percentage of your account balance (or equity) to risk per trade.
    • Example: If set to 1.0, each trade will risk 1% of the account.

  2. stoplosspercent

    • Another percentage-based parameter related to stop loss sizing.
    • Could mean the stop loss is calculated as a percentage of account balance or a percentage of price.
    • The exact usage depends on the EA’s internal logic.

  3. profit factor

    • Often used to indicate a desired ratio of profit relative to risk (e.g., Risk:Reward).
    • Could also be used to scale the take profit distance.
    • For example, a profit factor of 2 might aim for a take profit twice the size of the stop loss.

  4. incrementa take profit dopo 3 taglio di sl

    • Translated: “Increase take profit after 3 stop loss hits” or “after 3 partial stop adjustments.”
    • Suggests that if the EA experiences a certain condition (like multiple stop-loss triggers or partial closures), it then increases the take profit distance.

3. Setting BREAKEVEN and CUTPARTIAL

  1. use breakeven

    • Enables or disables the breakeven function.
    • When true, the EA will move the stop loss to entry price (breakeven) after a certain profit threshold.

  2. breakeven pips (sometimes labeled again further down)

    • The number of pips in profit at which the stop loss is moved to breakeven.

  3. minimal Profit pip

    • The minimum amount of profit (in pips) needed before certain actions (like partial close or breakeven) can occur.

  4. level to cut

    • The profit level (in pips or price) at which a partial closure (cut) is triggered.

  5. partial to cut

    • The percentage or fraction of the position to close when partial closure is triggered.
    • Example: 0.5 means closing half of the current position size.

  6. cut to remain

    • The fraction or lot size that remains open after the partial closure.
    • Often used together with “partial to cut” to define how much stays in the market.

  7. wait to cut pos in 1?

    • Possibly a setting to wait a certain number of candles or a specific condition before performing the partial close.
    • “in 1” might mean “on the next bar” or after one more bar/candle.

  8. use trailing after partial

    • When true, after the partial closure occurs, the EA activates a trailing stop on the remaining position.

  9. time for trailing

    • Defines how frequently or when the trailing stop updates (in bars, minutes, or some internal measure).

  10. move BE dopo i 3 taglio

    • Translated: “Move breakeven after 3 partial closures” or “3 cuts.”
    • If you have multiple partial cuts, this setting might move the stop loss to breakeven after the third one.

4. Setting Candle Filter

  1. Candle Body Range in %

    • A filter that checks the candle’s body size relative to its total range (or possibly relative to average candle size).
    • If the body is too small or too large (in percentage terms), the EA may skip trading signals.

  2. shift

    • Similar to candleShift, it refers to which historical candle to analyze for the filter.
    • A shift of 1 usually means the last closed candle, 2 means two candles ago, etc.

5. Setting Indicator 1 (e.g., ATR)

  1. atrPeriod

    • The period used for the Average True Range (ATR) calculation (e.g., 14).

  2. atrMultiplier

    • A multiplier applied to the ATR value.
    • Often used for setting stop loss or take profit levels (e.g., SL = ATR * atrMultiplier).

  3. alertsOn

    • Enables or disables pop-up or chart alerts.

  4. alertsMessage

    • Determines whether an alert message is displayed when a signal occurs.

  5. alertsSound

    • Plays a sound when an alert is triggered.

6. Setting 2 Indicator VOLUME / MA_Method (if applicable)

  • MA_Method

    • The type of Moving Average used in calculations (e.g., 0 = Simple, 1 = Exponential, 2 = Smoothed, 3 = Linear Weighted).
    • Sometimes used in volume-based or confirmation filters if the system uses a moving average on volume data.

  • Other volume-related parameters (not fully visible in the screenshot) could define:

    • Volume threshold (minimum or maximum volume to trade)
    • Lookback period (how many bars to average volume)
    • Volume-based filters (e.g., trade only if volume is above a certain average)



Every month I will make some optimizations so that you always have the best performing system

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4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Experts
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4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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