The Moving Average 4SMMA
- Indicators
- Zoltan Rado
- Version: 1.0
The Moving Average
(https://www.youtube.com/c/TheMovingAverage/)
inspired to create All in One 4MA-s with his color setting.
It Put up 4 Smoothed Moving Averages
With Arty chosed colors.
You can modify the settings / Parameters of the indicator
It's easy to use don't have to waist time to set up all 4 MA-s
just put this up.
Hope its helpfull and Arty don't mind it.
You can donate my work here:
https://discotechnika.hu/MQL/PayPal_Donate.jpg
or here
PayPal.Me/HunSkippy
(https://www.youtube.com/c/TheMovingAverage/)
inspired to create All in One 4MA-s with his color setting.
It Put up 4 Smoothed Moving Averages
With Arty chosed colors.
You can modify the settings / Parameters of the indicator
It's easy to use don't have to waist time to set up all 4 MA-s
just put this up.
Hope its helpfull and Arty don't mind it.
You can donate my work here:
https://discotechnika.hu/MQL/PayPal_Donate.jpg
or here
PayPal.Me/HunSkippy