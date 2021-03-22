Clidro FX is a complete trading system designed and developed by Auxrum Analytics targeting the EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD FX pairs. It is currently available to MetaTrader 4 users. The Clidro FX algorithm, along with the optimized money-management and order-management rules sets up the basis for excellent trading results consistently over an extended period of time.

The fundamental premise of the system is that each FX pair displays its unique quantitative characteristics while oscillating through the bull and bear cycles. Clidro FX detects the current stage of these distinctive markets and identifies them on the charts as CPA, MVA , HVA , and EVA alerts, followed by the entry signals. It is not pertinent to the users to understand the underlying technical details associated with these market stages as they may focus solely upon the specific order-management rules linked with each of these market alerts. Please download the user manual from www.auxrum.com for more details.

The key performance indicators and features of Clidro FX based on a 10,000-hours backtest generating total 249 trades are;

● Net gain of over 50,000 pips.

● Profit-factor of 3.28.

● Drawdowns under 15% when used with the recommended money management approach.

● Removes the stress and errors associated with the manual analysis of markets.

● Helps in maintaining a consistent approach as there are natural drawdowns or flat periods, but profitability is reasonably assured with continued adherence to the system.

● Minimizes the psychological pitfalls of trading including greed, fear, over-trading etc.