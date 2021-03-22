Clidro FX

Clidro FX is a complete trading system designed and developed by Auxrum Analytics targeting the EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD FX pairs. It is currently available to MetaTrader 4 users. The Clidro FX algorithm, along with the optimized money-management and order-management rules sets up the basis for excellent trading results consistently over an extended period of time.

The fundamental premise of the system is that each FX pair displays its unique quantitative characteristics while oscillating through the bull and bear cycles. Clidro FX detects the current stage of these distinctive markets and identifies them on the charts as CPA, MVA , HVA , and EVA alerts, followed by the entry signals. It is not pertinent to the users to understand the underlying technical details associated with these market stages as they may focus solely upon the specific order-management rules linked with each of these market alerts. Please download the user manual from www.auxrum.com for more details.

The key performance indicators and features of Clidro FX based on a 10,000-hours backtest generating total 249 trades are;

● Net gain of over 50,000 pips.

● Profit-factor of 3.28.

● Drawdowns under 15% when used with the recommended money management approach.

● Removes the stress and errors associated with the manual analysis of markets.

● Helps in maintaining a consistent approach as there are natural drawdowns or flat periods,  but profitability is reasonably assured with continued adherence to the system.

● Minimizes the psychological pitfalls of trading including greed, fear, over-trading etc.

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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Indicators
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
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