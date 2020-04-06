Wick Reversal Suite

Wick Reversal Suite (MT5 EA)

A compact wick-reversal EA for GBPUSD# M15.
Includes 3 built-in presets selectable by input:

  • Classic: balanced behavior

  • Filtered: more selective (fewer signals)

  • Pulse: higher PF / fewer trades style

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: GBPUSD#

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Account: Hedge recommended

  • Execution: low spread + fast VPS execution recommended

Trading approach

  • Detects wick-reversal conditions and enters when rules match.

  • No grid / no martingale.

  • Single-position management per symbol/magic.

  • Built-in controls: time window, max spread, max deviation, hard stop protection.

Inputs buyers can change

  • InpMode (Classic / Filtered / Pulse)

  • InpRiskMultiplier

  • InpLotsOverride (optional fixed lot)

  • InpMagicOverride (optional)

  • InpEnableEntries (true=trade / false=exit-only)

  • Logging options

Backtest notes
Backtest results are for reference only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use at your own risk.

