Zenith Force

Zenith Forcer

Is a powerful trading advisor that operates during news releases, reacting to the instant volatility in the EUR/USD pair. It utilizes a high-frequency strategy combined with strict risk management, incorporating a feature that adjusts position sizes based on a percentage of the account balance, enhancing profitability with a minimal deposit.

The EA leverages its high effectiveness in profitable positions to recalculate the lot size relative to the account balance, assuming greater risk but yielding higher returns.

Key Features

  • Simplicity and Ease of Use: Zenith Forcer stands out for its easy setup and understanding, enabling any trader, regardless of their experience level, to quickly configure and grasp the underlying strategy. You don't need to be an expert in automated trading to benefit from this EA.
  • Automatic Pending Orders: Places By Stop and Sell Stop orders at key points in the EUR/USD market, capturing significant movements without manual intervention.
  • Advanced Risk Management: Customize lot sizes, Stop Loss, and Take Profit according to your preferences. With the new variable lot feature, the EA automatically adjusts the lot size based on a percentage of the account balance, improving risk control for each trade.
  • Breakeven and Trailing Stop: Protect your profits by moving the Stop Loss to breakeven when the price moves in your favor. Additionally, the Trailing Stop adjusts dynamically to maximize potential profits in volatile markets.
  • High-Frequency Strategy: The EA executes a high-frequency strategy designed to "capture" volatility caused by economic news. It reacts quickly to sudden market moves, closing positions at breakeven if the market reverses, protecting account capital.
  • Margin Control and Order Validation: Monitors available margin and ensures all trades comply with the EUR/USD market limits, reducing the risk of operational errors.
  • Adaptability to Multiple Markets: While this EA specializes in EUR/USD, its flexible strategy adapts to various market conditions within this pair.
  • Trading Strategy

The Zenith Forcer strategy is based on the automatic placement of Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at strategic points in the EUR/USD pair at a specific time. The EA manages open trades using customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, along with a dynamic Trailing Stop that adjusts the Stop Loss as the price moves in favor of the trade.
The breakeven function ensures that the Stop Loss moves to breakeven once the trade reaches a certain profit level, protecting the gains. This strategy is designed to adapt to diverse market conditions, from volatile movements to prolonged trends in the EUR/USD pair.

Backtesting Configuration Used

  • Minimum Deposit: $200
  • Risk Percent: The user should determine the desired risk; 95% was used in the shown results.
  • Stop Loss: 110
  • Trailing Stop: 60
  • Trailing Step: 5
  • Market Distance: 130
  • Breakeven: 20
  • Each trader should optimize the settings through quick optimization (genetic algorithm) from their MetaTrader 5 terminal to determine the best parameters for their broker.

Extensively Tested
Zenith Forcer has undergone rigorous stress and delay testing using historical data from 2010 to 2024 to verify the robustness and effectiveness of its strategy under various market conditions. These tests validate its ability to handle volatility, ensuring operational consistency. 

ZeinthPulse does not use ChatGPT, artificial intelligence, or any fictitious elements that some authors deliberately include in their descriptions. We recommend exercising caution against such misleading practices.

This EA does not guarantee consistent profits nor ensures a 100% success rate. No system in the world can achieve this, and any claim suggesting otherwise has been manipulated.

The developer operates exclusively with real accounts and systems, meaning it is normal to experience losses during certain periods. There is no intent to deceive users. To accurately assess the EA's performance, a 3 to 6-month observation period is recommended.

 

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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Zenith Pulse
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
Experts
Prompt Firm Ready! ZenithPulse is an expert advisor designed for precise trading, combining a strategy that seeks to take advantage of volatility with strict risk management to trade exclusively on EUR/USD during news releases and react to instant market movements. Key Features: Simplicity and ease of use: ZenithPulse features an intuitive interface and adjustable parameters to facilitate configuration and understanding, allowing any trader to set up and grasp the underlying strategy without req
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