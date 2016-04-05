Relative trend index RTI

The Relative Trend Index or RTI, is a technical indicator that is used to identify trend changes in the price of an asset, as well as the Strength of that trend.

The RTI fluctuate between zero and 100, with values close to 100 indicating a strong sell and values near zero indicating a strong buy

Indicator Parameters:

RTI : the indicator is typically applied to 14 periods of data, so the indicator is showing how many periods it has been since a 14 period high or low

Signal : Cross signal occurs when the RTI crosses the Signal 

1.     A bearish signal occurs when the RTI crosses from below to above the Signal

2.     A bullish signal occurs when the RTI crosses from above to below the Signal

Cloud : show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction

The Kumo Breakout signal occurs when the RTI leaves or crosses the Kumo (Cloud) its main trend is changing

How this indicator works

When RTI are decidedly above the Cloud, the issue's trend is negative.

When RTI are decidedly below the Cloud, the issue's trend is positive.

A Sell signal is reinforced when the RTI crosses above the Signal while the RTI and Signal are all below the cloud.

A Buy signal is reinforced when the RTI crosses below the Signal while the RTI and Signal are all above the cloud.

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RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
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