Bull Optimizer EA

The principle of the advisor: As we know, each market has its own pattern of behavior and volatility, both daily and intraday. Also, each market has a certain propensity to rise or fall. This means that the EA will not be able to trade in two directions (both buy and sell) using the same input parameters. Therefore, we decided to create 2 Expert Advisors, so that one trades only buy deals, and the second only sells. And each of them will have their own Sets for successful work. As a result, we got a Bull Optimized EA that can be easily set up and put on any market, be it the foreign exchange or the market of indices, gold or metals.

The Expert Advisor works on the principle of several averages, the values ​​of which for each timeframe and instrument are found by the smart search method in the Strategy Tester using Optimizations. We publish sets for popular markets for currencies, indices and metals.

Download the advisor and check our sets, or create others for yourself.

Working timeframes: The EA can work on any timeframe, but on the H4 and D1 periods you will have few deals. The most popular where he makes 1-2 transactions per day are М5, М15. There will be 2-3 deals per week on М30 and Н1.

Money management of the advisor: At the moment, the advisor has the simplest money management, but at the same time it is the safest and most effective in its work. The Expert Advisor uses a fixed lot, where you can set 0.01, 0.02, or 0.03 lots for every $ 100 of your deposit.  You can see more accurate results when testing the Expert Advisor in the Test of Strategies.

Initial deposit: The Expert Advisor can work with a deposit starting from $ 50 for a 0.01 working lot.


Working advisor sets: We have posted here several working sets that are perfect for different markets and timeframes. With the help of the Strategy Tester and Optimizations, you can select the necessary parameters for almost any market. It is desirable that the market has a supply and demand basis, and not just synthetically collected quotes (synthetic quotes are programmatically calculated rates based on related instruments).

Market Symbol
 Timeframe  SETs
GBPJPY M5
 M5
 inp1_Lo_MAperiod=27, inp1_Ro_MAperiod=30, inp2_Lo_MAperiod=60 , inp2_Ro_MAperiod=95    
inp3_Ro_MAperiod=32, inp4_ImpulseStrength=0.7,inp25_StopLossPips=76  ,inp25_TakeProfitPips=70   
MagicStart=1122  inp4_QuietBarsCount=2, inp4_QuietBarsMinRange=0    
inp5_UpWickTo=100, inp5_LoWickFrom=0  ,inp5_CandleMinSize=0    
inp5_CandleMaxSize=100  ,inp6_Ro_MAperiod=20   , inp25_VolumeSize=0.01
XAUUSD M5
 M5
  inp4_ImpulseStrength=0.5     inp25_StopLossPips=220     inp25_TakeProfitPips=600    MagicStart=5795     inp1_Lo_MAperiod=27     inp1_Ro_MAperiod=30     inp2_Lo_MAperiod=60     inp2_Ro_MAperiod=95     inp3_Ro_MAperiod=32     inp4_QuietBarsCount=2     inp4_QuietBarsMinRange=0     inp5_UpWickTo=100     inp5_LoWickFrom=0     inp5_CandleMinSize=0     inp5_CandleMaxSize=100     inp6_Ro_MAperiod=20     inp25_VolumeSize=0.01



Launching an advisor: Before launching an advisor, it should be tested for your broker on the tester, and if necessary, optimized. Optimization is not difficult. On the example of a video, it shows how to do this:


Since the robot does not change stops and takes, you can optimize using the checkpoints method, and then run the EA settings you like on "all bars", the results will be identical.

In the video, we optimized for the M5 period, found the optimal input parameters, looked at the spread of the results in terms of profit and drawdown, chose those parameters that we liked best and put them in the Expert Advisor, and then tested them on "all ticks". The result was the same.

In this way, you optimize in any market. You can place a robot on several markets at the same time on one account, i.e. if you have a drawdown of 10-20% on tests, then you can raise the lot, or put the robot on another market.

You can direct us to your broker, and the desired instrument, and we will help you launch and configure the Optimization of the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester, where you can choose the most suitable input parameters for your work.


Video Bull Optimizer EA
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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