Bull Optimizer EA

The principle of the advisor: As we know, each market has its own pattern of behavior and volatility, both daily and intraday. Also, each market has a certain propensity to rise or fall. This means that the EA will not be able to trade in two directions (both buy and sell) using the same input parameters. Therefore, we decided to create 2 Expert Advisors, so that one trades only buy deals, and the second only sells. And each of them will have their own Sets for successful work. As a result, we got a Bull Optimized EA that can be easily set up and put on any market, be it the foreign exchange or the market of indices, gold or metals.

The Expert Advisor works on the principle of several averages, the values ​​of which for each timeframe and instrument are found by the smart search method in the Strategy Tester using Optimizations. We publish sets for popular markets for currencies, indices and metals.

Download the advisor and check our sets, or create others for yourself.



Working timeframes: The EA can work on any timeframe, but on the H4 and D1 periods you will have few deals. The most popular where he makes 1-2 transactions per day are М5, М15. There will be 2-3 deals per week on М30 and Н1.

Money management of the advisor: At the moment, the advisor has the simplest money management, but at the same time it is the safest and most effective in its work. The Expert Advisor uses a fixed lot, where you can set 0.01, 0.02, or 0.03 lots for every $ 100 of your deposit. You can see more accurate results when testing the Expert Advisor in the Test of Strategies.

Initial deposit: The Expert Advisor can work with a deposit starting from $ 50 for a 0.01 working lot.





Working advisor sets: We have posted here several working sets that are perfect for different markets and timeframes. With the help of the Strategy Tester and Optimizations, you can select the necessary parameters for almost any market. It is desirable that the market has a supply and demand basis, and not just synthetically collected quotes (synthetic quotes are programmatically calculated rates based on related instruments).

Market Symbol

Timeframe SETs GBPJPY M5

M5

inp1_Lo_MAperiod=27, inp1_Ro_MAperiod=30, inp2_Lo_MAperiod=60 , inp2_Ro_MAperiod=95

inp3_Ro_MAperiod=32, inp4_ImpulseStrength=0.7,inp25_StopLossPips=76 ,inp25_TakeProfitPips=70

MagicStart=1122 inp4_QuietBarsCount=2, inp4_QuietBarsMinRange=0

inp5_UpWickTo=100, inp5_LoWickFrom=0 ,inp5_CandleMinSize=0

inp5_CandleMaxSize=100 ,inp6_Ro_MAperiod=20 , inp25_VolumeSize=0.01

XAUUSD M5

M5

inp4_ImpulseStrength=0.5 inp25_StopLossPips=220 inp25_TakeProfitPips=600 MagicStart=5795 inp1_Lo_MAperiod=27 inp1_Ro_MAperiod=30 inp2_Lo_MAperiod=60 inp2_Ro_MAperiod=95 inp3_Ro_MAperiod=32 inp4_QuietBarsCount=2 inp4_QuietBarsMinRange=0 inp5_UpWickTo=100 inp5_LoWickFrom=0 inp5_CandleMinSize=0 inp5_CandleMaxSize=100 inp6_Ro_MAperiod=20 inp25_VolumeSize=0.01









Launching an advisor: Before launching an advisor, it should be tested for your broker on the tester, and if necessary, optimized. Optimization is not difficult. On the example of a video, it shows how to do this:





Since the robot does not change stops and takes, you can optimize using the checkpoints method, and then run the EA settings you like on "all bars", the results will be identical.

In the video, we optimized for the M5 period, found the optimal input parameters, looked at the spread of the results in terms of profit and drawdown, chose those parameters that we liked best and put them in the Expert Advisor, and then tested them on "all ticks". The result was the same.

In this way, you optimize in any market. You can place a robot on several markets at the same time on one account, i.e. if you have a drawdown of 10-20% on tests, then you can raise the lot, or put the robot on another market.

You can direct us to your broker, and the desired instrument, and we will help you launch and configure the Optimization of the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester, where you can choose the most suitable input parameters for your work.



