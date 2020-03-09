Samurai Prop

The Expert has been develop after months of trading on different Prop Firms with the aim to find a solution capable to run 24/5 and keep the drawdown below the strict requirement of 4%.

This Expert is running primarly on EUR/USD attached on H1 chart but it can customized upon request on different pairs and timeframes. Currently the best performance are achieved on EURUSD.

The setfile is not provided because it must be customized case by case. If you buy the unlimited license you will get a customized set for a specifc Prop Firm and a real account. Please keep in mind that a good expert capable to run on Prop Firms will be good on real accounts too.

Parameters that can be customized:

- Lot size

- Max number of trades

- Take profit, Stop loss, pip steps if the EA will open additional trade

- Hours range to operate

- Days in which the EA can operate


The expert went through strong backtesting and validation, it is important to control the risk by choosing the lot size properly. You can pass Prop Firms challenge keeping in mind the risk control.

Upgrade to the EA are free for unlimited licenses.


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Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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