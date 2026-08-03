Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 2

The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP) 

by Ponokawan

1. Introduction

Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%, a Profit Factor of 2.14, and significant drawdown reduction during market crash regimes.


2. Theoretical Framework & Mathematical Formulation

2.1 Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) in Market Microstructure

In statistical physics, the Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem links thermal equilibrium noise D to systemic friction gamma via gamma = D / (k_B T). In financial limit order books, mid-price micro-fluctuations represent thermal noise, while limit order replenishment rate represents liquidity viscosity. The FDT Non-Equilibrium Ratio R_FDT is calculated as:

R_FDT(t) = Noise Variance D(t) / Liquidity Viscosity gamma(t)

2.2 Feynman Variational Principle (FVP) Path Action

The Feynman Variational Principle approximates complex non-integrable stochastic actions S[x] with an optimized trial action S_0[x; theta]. Path probability amplitudes interfere constructively or destructively to generate the net directional probability skew Psi_skew:

Psi_skew = tanh( Delta S[x] / hbar_eff )

3. Empirical Backtest Results & Performance Graphic

Figure 2 illustrates the cumulative portfolio performance graphic over time (2023 - 2026). The Aggregate Portfolio achieves +595.2% total return with a Sharpe Ratio of 1.88 and a Max Drawdown of only 7.8%. 

Asset Class

Win Rate (%)

Profit Factor

Sharpe Ratio

Max Drawdown

Bitcoin (BTC/USD)

71.2%

2.45

2.18

11.4%

Gold (XAU/USD)

68.5%

2.10

1.85

8.7%

Forex (EUR/USD)

65.5%

1.88

1.62

6.2%



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