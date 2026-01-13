TheHolyGrailFX MT5
- Indicators
- Taiwo Okunbanjo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Imagine a true AI‑powered trading sidekick that watches the market 24/7, sifts through millions of candles in seconds, and flashes you only the hottest setups — no more endless screen‑staring. Whether you’re a total newbie or a seasoned pro, it handles stocks, crypto, forex, gold — you name it — by using adaptive-alignment models for:
- Spotting most significant institutional zones;
- Checking the prevailing correlation strengths;
- Detecting the possibility of valid Liquidity Sweep, Order Block and/or Fair Value Gap
- Finally, scoring momentum, and then delivering razor‑sharp alerts straight to your phone.
Introducing TheHolyGrailFX – your crystal ball for where the big players are stacking up. It precisely scans the chart, pins down the freshest demand (buy‑zones) and supply (sell‑zones) pockets, and lights them up in real‑time. No clutter, just the three hottest zones (Volumetric-Volatility Blocks) on each side, so you always know where the institutional orders are lurking. This game-changing AI-driven indicator successfully solves the 4 biggest trading problems:
5. Any unwanted assets can be replaced with any desired assets.
Demerit: TheHolyGrailFX does NOT signal trade(s) every day because it fathoms a set of significant conditions; it does NOT trade every zone.
🔗 For MT4 users only, to manage your stops, risks and trades for your open trades, download TradeStops Manager EA, FREE!. CLICK HERE
TheHolyGrailFX is only available on MT5. Share your experience and results with fellow traders and/or friends.
Get TheHolyGrailFX today!