FX Adjutant
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 May 2021
- Activations: 10
FX Adjutant
- Based on Price Action Signals
- Can be attached to any Timeframe
- Trades frequently (depending on Timeframe)
- makes profit every month
- Adjusts position Size accordingly to the risk you want to take
Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread (Brokers: ICMarkets Raw Spread or Roboforex ECN)
Recommended Leaverage: 500:1
Recommended Account Size: 2000 €/$ (min. Account Size: 1000 €/$)
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