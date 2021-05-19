FX Adjutant

FX Adjutant

  • Based on Price Action Signals
  • Can be attached to any Timeframe
  • Trades frequently (depending on Timeframe)
  • makes profit every month
  • Adjusts position Size accordingly to the risk you want to take

Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread (Brokers: ICMarkets Raw Spread or Roboforex ECN)

Recommended Leaverage: 500:1

Recommended Account Size: 2000 €/$ (min. Account Size: 1000 €/$)

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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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FX Adjutant MT4
Mathias Sebastian Kron
Experts
FX Adjutant MT4 Based on Price Action Signals Can be attached to any Timeframe Trades frequently (depending on Timeframe) makes profit every month Adjusts position Size accordingly to the risk you want to take Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread (Brokers: ICMarkets Raw Spread or Roboforex ECN) Recommended Leaverage: 500:1 Recommended Account Size: 2000 €/$ (min. Account Size: 1000 €/$)
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Vladimir Gazinskii
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Vladimir Gazinskii 2021.06.15 09:50 
 

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.04 21:02 
 

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