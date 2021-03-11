Moving Averages Enveloppes Signature

Moving averages are a simple and serious indicator for evaluating the development of a price. But which configuration to choose? 12 periods ? 20 periods?

There is not a single moving average setup for all instruments, at all times, for all time periods, simply because not all instruments have the same volatility, they are all very different. They have a signature.

The Signature App is a powerful decision support tool. It is based on the use of moving average envelopes. The program calculates the best envelope for any instrument, tested up to 80 periods, 10 time frames, calculations for simple moving average open price.



Thanks to a gear mechanism, the calculations are done very quickly (about 1 second per timeframe and per instrument) .

The program has a forex trend index, a forex signal index and an individual index for each instrument. It also has a mode for comparing small time frames with large ones (day, week, month).

Signals are updated in real time.

The user can instantly see the status of the instruments they have selected in the Market Watch. The app has been sucessfully tested for indices, stocks, cryptos but has been designed primarily for Forex.

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Characteristics :

-Analysis of any instrument .



-Analysis over 10 time frames (1H, 2H, 3H, 4H, 6H, 8H, 12H, day, week, month).

-Fast data update by simple click.

-Button for pending orders.

-Edit mode : to adjust extremely volatile instruments or if the envelopes is too large using the default settings.

-"Russian Doll" mode: detects signals within large time frames.

-Forex calendar for the next three days.

-Detection of possible corrupted files and automatic repair before launch.

-Automatic downloading of missing data.

-Automatic ajustment of rate if the chart has not generated any signal.



-Detection by color of the best and worst levels and count their total number of points.

-Trend index for Forex

-Index of signals for Forex

-Individual index for all instruments.

-Zoom to fit the screen

-Reset of default parameters

