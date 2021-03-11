Moving Averages Enveloppes Signature

Moving averages are a simple and serious indicator for evaluating the development of a price. But which configuration to choose? 12 periods ? 20 periods?

There is not a single moving average setup for all instruments, at all times, for all time periods, simply because not all instruments have the same volatility, they are all very different. They have a signature.

The Signature App is a powerful decision support tool. It is based on the use of moving average envelopes. The program calculates the best envelope for any instrument, tested up to 80 periods, 10 time frames, calculations for simple moving average open price.

Thanks to a gear mechanism, the calculations are done very quickly (about 1 second per timeframe and per instrument) .

The program has a forex trend index, a forex signal index and an individual index for each instrument. It also has a mode for comparing small time frames with large ones (day, week, month).

Signals are updated in real time.

The user can instantly see the status of the instruments they have selected in the Market Watch. The app has been sucessfully tested for indices, stocks, cryptos but has been designed primarily for Forex.

LINK

Characteristics :

-Analysis of any instrument .

-Analysis over 10 time frames (1H, 2H, 3H, 4H, 6H, 8H, 12H, day, week, month).

-Fast data update by simple click.

-Button for pending orders.

-Edit mode : to adjust extremely volatile instruments or if the envelopes is too large using the default settings. 

-"Russian Doll" mode: detects signals within large time frames.

-Forex calendar for the next three days.

-Detection of possible corrupted files and automatic repair before launch.

-Automatic downloading of missing data.

-Automatic ajustment of rate if the chart has not generated any signal.

-Detection by color of the best and worst levels and count their total number of points.

-Trend index for Forex

-Index of signals for Forex

-Individual index for all instruments.

-Zoom to fit the screen

-Reset of default parameters













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Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.32 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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