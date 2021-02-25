FDP Strong Point

This indicator shows a candlestick combination based on dodge, dodge and pin-bar. This combination is similar to fakes, but has a different logic. The logic is to be on the side of the force after the uncertainty. It has proven to be effective. You also get a quick guide to using the indicator and my almost 24/7 support. The indicator is universal and useful for trading binary options (you will receive additional rules on this issue), forex, ETF, cryptocurrencies and much more.

Supports timeframes from М15 to МN inclusive.

The indicator has sending notifications and support for Push-notifications.

МТ5 version: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/71728?source=Site+Market+Product+Page







Telegram - https://t.me/dnfad,

Private messages in telegram - @fadbof













