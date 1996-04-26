Entry and exit Trend power

Our buy and sell indicator provides precise entry points, guiding you on when to buy and sell while indicating the trend bias. This tool minimizes drawdowns and increases your winning percentage by aligning with the trend. Buy signals are represented by blue boxes alongside candles, signaling optimal entry points. Conversely, red boxes indicate sell signals. Additionally, the secondary indicator, Fibonacci trends, further enhances decision-making by complementing the primary signals.


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5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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