Entry and exit Trend power
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Our buy and sell indicator provides precise entry points, guiding you on when to buy and sell while indicating the trend bias. This tool minimizes drawdowns and increases your winning percentage by aligning with the trend. Buy signals are represented by blue boxes alongside candles, signaling optimal entry points. Conversely, red boxes indicate sell signals. Additionally, the secondary indicator, Fibonacci trends, further enhances decision-making by complementing the primary signals.