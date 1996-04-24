AIntel Predict Sub Window

Note: This indicator is for sub-window use and not for the main chart. If you need to apply it for the indicators in the main chart, then use this indicator instead: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108876

AIntel Predict - Your Gateway to Future Trading Success!

Unlock the power of predictive analytics with AIntel Predict. Say goodbye to the guesswork and hello to improved forecasting, as AIntel Predict leverages historical data to unveil the future of your trades like never before.

Whether you're a seasoned trader with a library of custom indicators or a newcomer just starting out, AIntel Predict seamlessly integrates with your existing tools. With a few simple clicks, you can supercharge your existing indicators with the gift of foresight.

Customize the visuals to suit your preferences, ensuring a seamless and visually pleasing trading experience.

But what if you're new to trading or just want to get started quickly? AIntel Predict has you covered there too! Apply this indicator on top of MQL5 built-in indicators, enabling you to begin using them instantly. Whether you're a pro or just starting, we've streamlined the process to get you trading confidently in no time.

Remember, history often repeats itself, and AIntel Predict is your key to unlock those patterns. Don't let valuable trading opportunities slip through your fingers - start using AIntel Predict today!

Get AIntel Predict today and seize tomorrow's opportunities today!


Settings

Bars to compare/predict = 50

Control how many bars of indicator values to be used to search in the past. For example, if set to 5 then only last 5 bars will be taken and compared with the whole history till the most similar one is found. Less provided more matches will be found, however less precise the results are going to be.

Max history to check (bar count; -1 ALL) = -1

If MetaTrader has a long history of bars and not all are relevant or to be included in the search, then control how many bars back to go. This can also solve performance issues if the computer is slow and history is huge (e.g. M1 period).

Indicator name/path as to be passed to iCustom = Examples\Custom Moving Average

IMPORTANT CONFIG! Indicator values will be used to compare values from present to values in the past. Choosing right indicator is the key for good predictions. Use ANY indictor to predict the future! Provide any indicator as an input or chose one of the built-in indicators in MetaTrader 5. For the name/path format follow MQL5 official documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/icustom.

For convenience, we have also added support for MQL built-in ones: 

iAC,iAD,iADX,iADXWilder,iAlligator,iAMA,iAO,iATR,iBands,iBearsPower,iBullsPower,iBWMFI,iCCI,iChaikin,iDEMA,iDeMarker,iEnvelopes,iForce,iFractals,iFrAMA,iGator,iIchimoku,iMA,iMAD,iMFI,iMomentum,iOsMA,iOBV,iSAR,iRSI,iRVI,iStdDev,iStochastic,iTEMA,iTriX,iWPR,iVIDyA,iVolumes


ID of the indicator buffer to be used = 0

Some indicators has more than one buffer, and not always the first one contains the data of interest. Configure the buffer to be used for processing. If not sure if the right input data are used (right buffer is used) enable drawing of indicator data as described below.

Bars to show in future (-1 = half of the `bars to compare`)

Bars to predict. By default half of what was searched is used to show in future. But there are no limits and can show more. Remember to configure the chart to shift to the left and give space for future.

Show indictor data = true

If to show indicator calculated data. This is a good way to debug and to see if indicator data is what you expected to be. Once you are sure, you might want to hide them to keep your chart clean.

Show best sample found = true

This will show the best sample from the past and will print on top of present data. It provides a good way to see the difference between the past and present and if the prediction is actually reliable. Note that in logs this indicator will also print the match %, but this provides visual confirmation.

Only show prediction if match is above % = 80.0

With this parameter you can hide predictions which are not reliable. Recommended is 90%, but depending on indicator sometimes it's hard to reach.

Show cloud of possibilities (only if above % > 80) = true

If enabled, it will not only show the best prediction, but ALL predictions which qualify as per the previous parameter (`Only show prediction if match is above % = 80.0`). However if previous parameter is below 80%, then the cloud will not include those due to performance reasons - too many matches may make the indicator too slow.

Clear future data when moving forward = true

If sent to 'false' then it will not clear the "future" part but keep the previous prediction and will add new one on top. In this way you can move forward and see how the indicator performed over time.

Output as Price and not Indicator data = false

Important to set in case the indicator is not in the main chart, but in a sub-window. If indicator is in the sub-window its data will not be visible, but future prediction will probably be too far from the price range to be visible in the main chart (note that this indictor always plots the output in the main chart). When this parameter is set to `true` then the future will not be the indicator data, but bars (`open` price) from the past representing the future. Can be also used with any other indictor in case you want to see future price and not future indicator values.

Parameters, max 3 (separate with ';') = 5;0

Pass input parameters to your indicator. Supported types are `int`, `long`, `double`, `bool` only. As described only 0 to 3 parameters can be passed, and the rest will take the default values. In case of 0 parameters, leave the field empty.

For the built-in indicators of no parameters provides then default values will be used. 

iAC(_Symbol, _Period);
iAD(_Symbol, _Period, VOLUME_TICK);
iADX(_Symbol, _Period, 14);
iADXWilder(_Symbol, _Period, 14);
iAlligator(_Symbol, _Period, 13, 8, 5, 5, 5, 3, MODE_SMMA, PRICE_MEDIAN);
iAMA(_Symbol, _Period, 9, 2, 30, 0, PRICE_CLOSE);
iAO(_Symbol, _Period);
iATR(_Symbol, _Period, 13);
iBands(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 0, 2, PRICE_CLOSE);
iBearsPower(_Symbol, _Period, 13);
iBullsPower(_Symbol, _Period, 13);
iBWMFI(_Symbol, _Period, VOLUME_TICK);
iCCI(_Symbol, _Period, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL);
iChaikin(_Symbol, _Period, 3, 10, MODE_EMA, VOLUME_TICK);
iDEMA(_Symbol, _Period, 14, 0, PRICE_CLOSE);
iDeMarker(_Symbol, _Period, 14);
iEnvelopes(_Symbol, _Period, 14, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0.100);
iForce(_Symbol, _Period, 13, MODE_SMA, VOLUME_TICK);
iFractals(_Symbol, _Period);
iFrAMA(_Symbol, _Period, 14, 0, PRICE_CLOSE);
iGator(_Symbol, _Period, 13, 8, 8, 5, 5, 3, MODE_SMMA, PRICE_MEDIAN);
iIchimoku(_Symbol, _Period, 9, 26, 52);
iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 10, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
iMACD(_Symbol, _Period, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE);
iMFI(_Symbol, _Period, 14, VOLUME_TICK);
iMomentum(_Symbol, _Period, 14, PRICE_CLOSE);
iOsMA(_Symbol, _Period, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE);
iOBV(_Symbol, _Period, VOLUME_TICK);
iSAR(_Symbol, _Period, 0.02, 0.2);
iRSI(_Symbol, _Period, 14, PRICE_CLOSE);
iRVI(_Symbol, _Period, 10);
iStdDev(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
iStochastic(_Symbol, _Period, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
iTEMA(_Symbol, _Period, 14, 0, PRICE_CLOSE);
iTriX(_Symbol, _Period, 14, PRICE_CLOSE);
iWPR(_Symbol, _Period, 14);
iVIDyA(_Symbol, _Period, 9, 12, 0, PRICE_CLOSE);
iVolumes(_Symbol, _Period, VOLUME_TICK);


Parameter types (separate with ';') = int;int

For each parameter provided above it's mandatory to provide its type. Supported types are `int`, `bool`, `long`, `double`. In case the indicator requires an ENUM, then provide it as an `int` (find value for each ENUM by printing its value in MQL) and the indicator will automatically cast it to the right ENUM. Note that you can control up to first 3 parameters. If that's not what you need, then simply wrap any indicator within your own indicator code and control the input as necessary. We can provide samples how to accomplish it.


Happy trading!

AIntel team


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Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
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Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicators
SMC Fibonacci OTE: Professional Market Structure & Optimal Entry Tool SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels. By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay fo
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5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Precision Spike Detector
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Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
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Muhammad Elbermawi
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The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
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Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Btcusd Pro
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Indicators
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
Spikemasterdetector
Gil Celso Mandlate
Indicators
SPIKE DETECTOR MASTER Advanced Market Spike Detection Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Spike Detector Master is a professional technical analysis indicator designed to help traders identify and analyze significant price movements, momentum changes, volatility expansion and unusual market activity directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. The indicator provides clear visual information that can help traders monitor market conditions and identify potential spike activity without having to constantly analyze e
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC Scanner by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts multi-pair dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe scanner from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
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5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
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InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Indicators
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
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