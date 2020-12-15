FzOne EA
- Experts
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Ludwig RotaI trade on forex since 2009 and I focus on scalping strategies with fast execution broker.
In 2010, I finished at the 3rd place of the Automated Trading Championship contest.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
FzOne EA
FzOne EA is a fully automated robot designed to trade with all pairs.The robot opens pending orders. If the price moves in the right direction and breaks through the placed pending order, the robot starts following it around the market. Thus, the robot forms a grid of open orders at a certain distance. Then the robot follows each open order separately. Upon receiving the desired profit, the robot closes open orders. FzOne EA can open up to 10 trades a day on each currency pairs, depending of market conditions.
Advantages :
- the robot works better with a lot of currency pairs
- only one instance of FzOne EA is needed for trading on all currency pairs
- the robot works one any timeframes
- the robot trades with a minimum deposit of $ 500
- you can follow trades with the EA's panel
- Multi currency pairs (up to 34 with only one chart)
- Basket system to balance profit & loss over multi currency pairs
- Not sensitive to broker conditions (spread insensitive)
- DisplayPanel - If you want to display the panel to follow trades
- Initial_distance - the distance for first pending orders
- MM - trade with or without risk managenent
- MM_Risk_Percent - (MM=true) risk percentage, controls the volume of trades to be opened as a percentage of the deposit.
- Lots - (MM=false) fixed size for all pending orders
- Target_profit - The target profit for all open orders
- Magic - the magic number of the robot. For each robot launched on the terminal, you need to specify a unique number so that the robots can trade together.