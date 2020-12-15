FzOne EA

  • Experts
  • Ludwig Rota
    Ludwig Rota

    Ludwig Rota

    • Independant Trader & Developer at  home
    • France
    • 300
    I trade on forex since 2009 and I focus on scalping strategies with fast execution broker.
    In 2010, I finished at the 3rd place of the Automated Trading Championship contest.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

FzOne EA

FzOne EA is a fully automated robot designed to trade with all pairs.The robot opens pending orders. If the price moves in the right direction and breaks through the placed pending order, the robot starts following it around the market. Thus, the robot forms a grid of open orders at a certain distance. Then the robot follows each open order separately. Upon receiving the desired profit, the robot closes open orders. FzOne EA can open up to 10 trades a day on each currency pairs, depending of market conditions.

Advantages :

  • the robot works better with a lot of currency pairs
  • only one instance of FzOne EA is needed for trading on all currency pairs
  • the robot works one any timeframes
  • the robot trades with a minimum deposit of $ 500
  • you can follow trades with the EA's panel
Features:
  • Multi currency pairs (up to 34 with only one chart)
  • Basket system to balance profit & loss over multi currency pairs
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions (spread insensitive)
Settings:
  • DisplayPanel - If you want to display the panel to follow trades
  • Initial_distance - the distance for first pending orders
  • MM - trade with or without risk managenent
  • MM_Risk_Percent - (MM=true) risk percentage, controls the volume of trades to be opened as a percentage of the deposit.
  • Lots - (MM=false) fixed size for all pending orders 
  • Target_profit - The target profit for all open orders
  • Magic - the magic number of the robot. For each robot launched on the terminal, you need to specify a unique number so that the robots can trade together.


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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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