EasyWay FiboZZ Forex Trade Panel

FiboZZ Trade Panel is trade assistants designed for manual trading and include account information panel with automatic drawing of ZigZag Extreme Arrows,Daily Fibonacci Extension with 3 levels for targets. You can use it with the following tow strategies or to use the indicators to create your own strategies.

The information panel shows you:

-Today and Yesterday Profits,

-Balance,

-Last Profit,

-Last Open Lot Size,

-All Open Buy/Sell Position and total lots ,

-Free Margin Level,

-Equity,

-24 hour timer,

-Spread,

-Currency and

-Period.

-One Click Trading will open over of the panel.

-Moved candle timer shows you the time to close the last candle of currently period.

- Two day back, Daily Fibonacci with extension Buy/Sell Entry levels (1.236) and 3 up and 3 down levels :

- Target 1 (1.618, means an expansion of 161,8%)

- Target 2 (2.618 or expansion level 261,8%)

- Target 3 (4.236,or expansion level 423,6%)

- ZigZag Arrows show the extreme of the trend. ExtDepth — The number of candles used to identify High or Low The main parameter. ExtDeviation — Minimum deviation in points. InpBackstep — The number of extremes used for recalculation.





1) Trend strategy:

With show ZigZag arrow and close second candle up or down of Fibonacci level 1.236 you can Buy/Sell Entry level Put Stop loss in "Daily range" levels and Take profit at Fibonacci extension levels for example:

- Target 1= 1.618, means an expansion of 161, 8%,

- Target 2= 2.618 or expansion level 261, 8%,

- Target 3= 4.236, or expansion level 423, 6%.

1) Martingale strategy: High risk - no stoploss used.

We can use 15 min or one hour timeframe to open position and look the Daily and Weekly main trend

If the Daily trend is up, but 15 min or one hour trend is down we wait the first candle who show the blue ZigZag arrow to cross and close down of red Fibonacci extension level Target 1 (1.618) , we open buy position and put take profit in "Sell Entry" level .

If the 15 min or one hour down trend continue, in Fibonacci extension level Target 3(4.236) we open third buy position two time bigger than the second position in Fibonacci extension level 2.618 and put take profit and closed all open position in red Fibonacci extension level Target 2(2.618).

If the 15 min or one hour down trend continue, in Fibonacci extension level Target 2(2.618) we open second buy position two time bigger than the first position in Fibonacci extension level 1.618 and put take profit in red Fibonacci extension level Target 1 (1.618).



