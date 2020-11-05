Heliodoros

   

PROMOTION

Price: $300 FOR THE FIRST 5 SALES

Next Price $450 / Target Price $2000

INTRODUCTION

   “Heliodoros” EA has been created, tested, and evaluated for the EUR/USD currency exchange rate, in the one-hour time frame. Consists of 9 different trading strategies which their philosophy is to capture “small” trends inside a mean reversion market environment. So, we can simply say that it’s a trend following EA but always considering the -proven-tendency of this currency pair to return to its mean. 

The creation, testing, development and final evaluation of "Heliodoros" EA was based to stochastic calculus methods implemented in Quantitate Finance. Specifically as example Hypothesis Testing based on the Monte Carlo Simulation principles have been made after the procedure of robustness checks that was a Rolling Walk Forward Matrixes. 

EXPLANATION OF THE INPUTS SECTION & Author’s RECOMMENDATIONS 

1.      “Entry lots”:  The number of lots per 1 lot of the account balance, that the EA will use as position size per trade. Put different values in this variable when the “Fixed” money management method option is chosen.

2.      “Base Magic Number”: The “identity” of each trade that the EA places. You can use different magic numbers IF and only IF you chose to run “Heliodoros” on a different EURUSD chart with different settings.

3.      “Money Management Method”: According to your historical backtests and of course risk-reward personal preferences, you can chose between three options: a) “Fixed”, b) “Dynamic with Current Balance” and c) “Dynamic with MAX Balance”. Using (a) option the EA will place the same position size indifferently with the amount of your current balance in your trading account. If you chose the (b) option the EA will calculate the position size of each trade based on the progression of your account, either smaller if there’s a drawdown or higher if the balance is growing positively. Finally, using option (c), “Heliodoros” will calculate each trade's position size according to the maximum balance that the trading account has reached. Of course, as you can easily understand, the risk-reward metrics of the EA will be increased using this option of money management methods.

4.      “R”: This variable’s arithmetic value is nothing else but the number of leverage you want to use per trade. For example, if you put R = 3, then the EA will place trades with a position size 3 times your current (or maximum point) of your trading account balance. The amount of lots that the EA will trade will be always calculated as a integer multiple of the smallest amount of lots that your broker offers.

5.   “Global Stop Loss”: This input variable can take either “true” or “false” values. Use the “true” option if you want to have a general (global) stop loss for all running trades of the EA.

6 “Global Stop Loss Percent”: It refers to the previous input, and it’s the number in % that you may choose as the maximum drawdown for your equity concerning all trades that may are open and running. If the equity drops below this % number, the EA will close all the existing positions immediately.

7.   "Global Exit Profit”: This input variable can take either “true” or “false” values. Use the “true” option if you want to have a general (global) take profit for all running trades of the EA.

8.   “Global Exit Profit Percent”: It refers to the previous input, and it’s the number in % that you may choose as the maximum increase for your equity concerning all trades that may are open and running. If the equity surpasses above this % number, the EA will close all the existing positions immediately.

The author firmly recommends that before you use the EA in real trading, to conduct extensive historical back-testing using high quality tick data, or even to forward test it in a demo account, so you will understand the functioning of "Heliodoros" and most importantly to choose your preferable settings. Finally, the minimum recommended amount is $1000. 


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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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Georgios Daskaleas
802
Georgios Daskaleas 2020.11.23 14:09 
 

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