



The Daily Closing Price Indicator marks the closing prices of previous days to easily spot them during chart analysis.





Features:

-Available for MT5 only

-Applicable in all instruments

-Applicable in all timeframes





https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-9611.png

https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-1492.png



https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-5676.png







Parameters:

https://www.mql5.com/data/temp/7867750/38bze8eu30_DCP_input.png



Timezone adjustment - add as input how many hours the indicator should adjust to mark the desired closing price. Positive numbers only, fraction is allowed (e.g. 1.5 hrs)

Color - change the preferred color of the symbol.

Arrowcode - Change the desired symbol for closing price using arrowcode numbers. See screenshot below for the corresponding code numbers of the symbols available.

https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-3435.png

