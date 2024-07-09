Daily Closing Price Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Daily Closing Price Indicator marks the closing prices of previous days to easily spot them during chart analysis.
Features:
-Available for MT5 only
-Applicable in all instruments
-Applicable in all timeframes
https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-9611.png
https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-1492.png
https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-5676.png
Parameters:
https://www.mql5.com/data/temp/7867750/38bze8eu30_DCP_input.png
- Timezone adjustment - add as input how many hours the indicator should adjust to mark the desired closing price. Positive numbers only, fraction is allowed (e.g. 1.5 hrs)
- Color - change the preferred color of the symbol.
- Arrowcode - Change the desired symbol for closing price using arrowcode numbers. See screenshot below for the corresponding code numbers of the symbols available.
https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-3435.png