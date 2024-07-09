Daily Closing Price Indicator


The Daily Closing Price Indicator marks the closing prices of previous days to easily spot them during chart analysis.


Features:

-Available for MT5 only

-Applicable in all instruments

-Applicable in all timeframes


https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-9611.png

https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-1492.png

https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-5676.png


Parameters:

https://www.mql5.com/data/temp/7867750/38bze8eu30_DCP_input.png

  • Timezone adjustment - add as input how many hours the indicator should adjust to mark the desired closing price. Positive numbers only, fraction is allowed (e.g. 1.5 hrs)
  • Color - change the preferred color of the symbol.
  • Arrowcode - Change the desired symbol for closing price using arrowcode numbers. See screenshot below for the corresponding code numbers of the symbols available.

https://c.mql5.com/31/1144/daily-closing-price-indicator-screen-3435.png

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The Recuroid indicator shows very good entry points. Just look at the screenshots, then download the free version and look in the strategy tester and see for yourself. The system is based on two key algorithms. The first algorithm (managed) creates a system of balanced transition from the buy zone to the sell zone and vice versa, draws arrows and lines, and forms entries. The second algorithm (managing) corrects the initial data for the first algorithm (managed) by measuring virtual windows, t
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Indicators
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
Tatino Super Signals
Anthonius Soruh
Indicators
Tatino Super Signals is Non Repaint Indicator for Binary Option trading and Forex trading. Recommendations: Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes. Currency pairs: All Pairs Account type: All Type Broker time: Any Brokers : Alls Binary Trading : Expired 1 Candle Buffer Buy=1, Sell=0, Entry Next Candle Recommended Forex trading stop loss : 15 pips Recommended  Forex tradingTake profit levels : 15 pips Specifications: Does not repaint   Pa
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