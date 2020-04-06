M15 CCI Scalper

Description:

The CCI Scalper leverages a group of Exponential Moving Averages and the Commodity Channel Index to find and trade the trend. This expert advisor works very well with EUR/USD and USD/CHF on a M15 chart.

Features:

- No Dangerous trading methods such as Martingale's or Grids.

- Every trade has a Stop Loss as well as the option for a Trailing Stop.

- Setup is easy and not overly complex like most other Expert Advisors tend to be.



