M15 CCI Scalper
- Experts
- THOMAS RAY GURCHIEK
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Description:
The CCI Scalper leverages a group of Exponential Moving Averages and the Commodity Channel Index to find and trade the trend. This expert advisor works very well with EUR/USD and USD/CHF on a M15 chart.
Features:
- No Dangerous trading methods such as Martingale's or Grids.
- Every trade has a Stop Loss as well as the option for a Trailing Stop.
- Setup is easy and not overly complex like most other Expert Advisors tend to be.
Parameters:
- Take Profit
- Lots
- Trailing Stop
- Stop Loss
Recommended Settings:
- Chart Timeframe: M15
- Symbol(s): EUR/USD and USD/CHF, These two are often referred to as inverse pairs. This algorithm works very well paired together.
- Take Profit: 0.0030
- Lots: 0.00 format
- Trailing Stop: 100.0 (points) or 0 for no trailing stop
- Stop Loss: 0.0025