Description adviser NatalySix1.

Automatic advisor based on 3 MA, also adjustable moving average method,

you add adjustable commission, compared to the currency you use,

tp points and step in case if it enters wrong position,

when changing buy or sell conditions, director closes all positions if he or she exceeds a certain level, for example 10 euros, use a director preferably with a lot that does not exceed 0.01, 0.02 a risky strategy to avoid daring to use with larger lots ,,

to decrease the risks it is necessary

increase step,

use small batch,

increase adjustable commission for each currency,

before starting, test the currency strategy that you want to use to optimize the results

Counselor has several indicators added to help control manually as needed, indicators such as harmonik patter finder and others that must be enabled to use them



