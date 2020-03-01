Natalysix1

Description adviser NatalySix1.

Automatic advisor based on 3 MA, also adjustable moving average method,

you add adjustable commission, compared to the currency you use,

tp points and step in case if it enters wrong position,

 when changing buy or sell conditions, director closes all positions if he or she exceeds a certain level, for example 10 euros, use a director preferably with a lot that does not exceed 0.01, 0.02 a risky strategy to avoid daring to use with larger lots ,,

 to decrease the risks it is necessary

 increase step,

use small batch,

 increase adjustable commission for each currency,

before starting, test the currency strategy that you want to use to optimize the results

Counselor has several indicators added to help control manually as needed, indicators such as harmonik patter finder and others that must be enabled to use them


More from author
NatalyFive2
Nataliia Deshko
Experts
Советник - NatalyFive2 автор Натали Советник мт 5 /не хедж /, работает по методу усреднения и закрывает только прибыльные сделки .Используется на всех валютах . Размер счета для безрисковой торговли не меньше 3000 при лоте 0 .01.-0.02. Закрывает сделки как целым размером лота так и частично . Вход в рынок по трем МА размер и сдвиг которых регулируется . Хорошо показывает себя на реальном рынке . Требования Желательно торговать при небольшом спреде , постоянно работающий сервер Настройки и данны
