Cube EURUSD

4.33

Description

Cube EURUSD is a bias trading robot that sells and buys at predefined hours on specific days. It goes long on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and it goes short on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Every entry is filtered out by a specific condition that aims to reduce false signal and to increase the average win.

It works just on EURUSD timeframe H1.


Key Features

  1. Absence of dangerous algorithms.
  2. It works just when the bar is closed.
  3. Each order has a protective dynamic SL and TP level based on the current volatility.
  4. Easy to use, optimization not required, very few parameters.


Description of the Main Expert Advisor Settings

  • magicNumber: self-explicative
  • fixedlots: if this parameter is not equal to zero, the EA will open trades using this lot size. This parameter takes precedence on maxRisk.
  • maxRisk: if this parameter is not equal to zero, the EA will open trades using a variable lot size, risking a fix percentage of the account. For instance, if maxRisk is equal to 1.0, an order will be opened for X lots, but the stop loss will be around 1.0% of the account. Due to roundings and different calculations, the maximum risk cannot be exactly 1.0%, but it will be a number really close to it (most of the times a bit bigger).
  • GMTforBacktest: this variable is used just during the backtest. Please read below for instructions.

    Backtest

    If you want to backtest it you can directly use open prices only since the EA is working with closed bars. Besides that you need to set the variable GMTforBacktest with the time difference between UTC+1 and your broker timezone.

    To do that you can do as following:

    1. Change your pc timezone to UTC+1 (Amsterdam, Rome, Berlin, etc.).
    2. Open your MT4 platform and look at the Market Watch time.
    3. Subtract Market Watch time from the UTC+1 time and use the value for the parameter GMTforBacktest.

    Some examples:

    • If Market Watch time is 10:54 and UTC+1 is 11:54 then GMTforBacktest is equal to -1 because 10:54 - 11:54 = -1
    • If Market Watch time is 12:55 and UTC+1 is 11:55 then GMTforBacktest is equal to 1 because 12:55 - 11:55 = -1
    • Etc.









































































































    Reviews 3
    IATradingScalping
    2468
    IATradingScalping 2024.03.02 23:44 
     

    Excelente Robot, buen DD muy aceptable, gracias por compartir. Gracias

    John Winsome Munar
    3471
    John Winsome Munar 2022.05.19 10:25 
     

    Thanks, nice.

    Miguel Jimenez Cordero
    6769
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:20 
     

    Good job.

    More from author
    PirDpo
    Andrea Ferrino
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    Description PirDpo  is a mean reversion trading robot that works only LONG. It can be used on several indexes like sp500, dow jones 30, eurostoxx 50, dax 30, etc., on a daily timeframe. It basically applies this algorithm: Calculate detrended price with this formula detrend = (close - simple_moving_average(length))/simple_moving_average(length) if detrend <= min(detrend,length) the BUY SELL after timeExit days Key Features Absence of dangerous algorithms. It works just when the bar is closed. Ea
    FREE
    Purple Ice
    Andrea Ferrino
    Experts
    Purple Ice Purple Ice is a bias trading robot that sells and buys at predefined hours on specific days. It has been developed on three crosses, EURJPY , EURAUD and EURNZD on H1 timeframe. Key Features Absence of dangerous algorithms. It works just when the bar is closed. Each order has a protective dynamic SL and TP level based on the current volatility. Easy to use, optimization not required, very few parameters. Description of the Main Expert Advisor Settings Magic Number : self-explicative
