Expert Advisor Raikow FX EA operates using the Vegas Tunel strategy, which consists of fibonacci levels above and below the 169 period moving average.

It can operate on trend and counter trend.





It has margin control, open order limit, positive swap control and filter indicators like RSI and ADX. It also has dynamic and fixed take profit in the fibonacci levels and trailling stop levels. For more information visit our Telegram group https://t.me/RaikowFXEAEN







