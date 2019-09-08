TickChart Indicator for MT4

TickChart Indicator plots tick line on the main window of MetaTrader.

( Free version is "TickChart Indicator Lite" )


The tick-line shows the most detailed, fastest and real-time activities of the market, which are usually hidden in bars or candles longer than 1 minute. Usually, several new tick-line segments appear while a bar of M1 time frame is completed. After the release of an important economic indicator, the number of ticks per bar may exceeds 100.

This indicator overlays the tick-line on normal chars in the main windows. Although usual charts are in "time-price" space, the tick-chart is in "tick-price" space, that is, the X-axis of tick chart is not the time. When market is very active, the X-axis of tick-chart advances fast and vice versa.

TickChart indicator is useful in many situations. For example,

  • A tool for scalping : You can find several chances in a minute
  • Find chances in the turbulence after the release of importance economic indicators: The tick-chart shows the detailed price changes hidden in a long long bull/bear candle
  • As an electro-cardiogram of market: The pace of tick-chart segments generation indicates how vital the market is
  • Multi-time-frame market watch: For example, you can see the tick chart and M15 time frame chart on the same window. This indicator overlays the shortest time frame, the tick.
  • Alert of significant price changes: Send an email and/or notifications using RSI and Envelope deviation.

There may be more usages. If you find a nice one, please let me know.


Inputs

Parameter name Description
Number of ticks to draw It is about 200. Too many ticks may slows down MetaTrader
 Tick-bid-line width Width of the tick-line for bid price. Width 0 indicates no tick-bid-line
 Tick-bid-line color (MT5)   Line color
 Tick-bid-line style (MT5)   Line style, solid, dots, ...
 Tick-ask-line width Width of the tick-line for ask price. Width 0 indicates no tick-ask-line 
 Tick-ask-line color (MT5)   Line color
 Tick-ask-line style (MT5)   Line style, solid, dots, ...
 Tick-MA period  Period of SMA, i.e. how many ticks will be used to calculate the moving average
 Tick-MA bid line width Line width of tick SMA on bid price. Width 0 indicates no SMA line
 Tick-MA bid line style (MT5)    Line style
 Tick-MA bid line color (MT5)    Line color
 Tick-MA ask line width  Line width of tick SMA on ask price. Width 0 indicates no SMA line
 Tick-MA ask line style (MT5)    Line style
 Tick-Ma ask line color (MT5)    Line color
 Alert email  Turn on/off email alert. Alert occurs when RSI and Envelope provides the same buy/sell signal described below.
  If "true", alert will be send when
   ( (RSI<RSI_lower_level) or (RSI>RSI_upper_level) ) and ( (deviation>alert_level) or (deviation< -alert_level) )
 Alert notify   Turn on/off notification (using MetaQuotesID in MetaTrader option). The same alert as above.
 Envelope period for alert  Envelope period of alert. The period here is the number of bars, not the number of ticks.
 RSI period for alert  RSI period of alert, The number of bars.
 RSI lower alert level  RSI less than this value indicates that the price is near the buy area
 RSI upper alert level  RSI higher than this value indicates that the price is near the sell area
 Envelope deviation alert level  Envelope deviation higher/lower than (level)/(-level) indicates the price is near the sell/buy area
 Minimum alert interval   Do not send alert for this specified interval after the previous alert for avoiding too many alerts in a same incident

(MT5): Only in the MetaTrader5 version. In MetaTrader4 version, line properties are in the property of indicator.


Screenshot

The screenshot show the two tick lines of bid and ask prices and the 20MA tick line. It shows that the detailed price changes inside long candles. The high price (p) of a candle is displayed as the peak of tick chart (p'). You can see many highs and lows inside a candle and find more trade chances.

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GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
Advanced Market Footprint Profiles
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5 (2)
Indicators
Advanced Market Footprint Profiles is a specialized market analysis tool, representing a customized volume distribution profile enhanced with Delta and Bid/Ask profiles. The indicator builds fixed horizontal profiles (Fixed Range), displaying the distribution of Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask at each price level with high precision. Unlike standard horizontal volume profiles, which only show overall volume distribution, this indicator combines Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask within the selected range a
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
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Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
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