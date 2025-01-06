Trend roc waves oscillator MT5

- works exclusively on high timeframes (H1,H2,H3,H4) for confirmed response to market changes.

- uses the most popular and liquid currency pairs such as EURUSD,GBPUSD with minimal spreads and fast transaction execution.

- applies a scalping method based on a medium-term trend to achieve local goals and reduce risks.

- waits for confirmation of signals at the close of the timeframe for maximum accuracy and resistance to market fluctuations.

- tracks both: the main trend and serious medium-term corrections to adapt to various market conditions.

- tries to minimize trading risks and keep capital drawdown to a minimum.

- easy to use: choose pair & timeframe modes of the expert advisor and install it on the desired pair — and it is ready to go.

- 3 different proven methods to calculate entry & exit points.