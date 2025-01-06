Trend roc waves oscillator MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 6 January 2025
- Activations: 5
Looking for EA to automate your trading strategy on the Forex market? TrendRocWaves Oscillator — your faithful companion in the world of trading!
This manual trading system offers unique features:
- works exclusively on high timeframes (H1,H2,H3,H4) for confirmed response to market changes.
- uses the most popular and liquid currency pairs such as EURUSD,GBPUSD with minimal spreads and fast transaction execution.
- applies a scalping method based on a medium-term trend to achieve local goals and reduce risks.
- waits for confirmation of signals at the close of the timeframe for maximum accuracy and resistance to market fluctuations.
- tracks both: the main trend and serious medium-term corrections to adapt to various market conditions.
- tries to minimize trading risks and keep capital drawdown to a minimum.
- easy to use: choose pair & timeframe modes of the expert advisor and install it on the desired pair — and it is ready to go.
- 3 different proven methods to calculate entry & exit points.
TrendRocWaves Oscillator will become your reliable partner on the way to effective and safe trading in the financial markets. Check its capabilities today!