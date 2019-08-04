Indicator to always operate in favor of the swap
- Indicators
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Andre Luiz Medeiros PeixotoI have been a programmer and developed systems since the 90's.
I have always been attracted by diversifying investments, but always invested in fixed income.
I entered the financial market in 2015, in order to start a career in investments in variable income.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 4 August 2019
- Activations: 5
In spite of a very simple indicator, it assists the trader who is eventually positioned several days in an operation if the asset swap is for or against its operation.
It is the ideal indicator for long-term operators.
The Swap is the rate that the operator pays for being positioned from one day to another or sometimes from week to week.
There are strategies that, besides a setup and risk management, also contemplate operating in favor of the Swap.