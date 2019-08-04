Indicator to always operate in favor of the swap

In spite of a very simple indicator, it assists the trader who is eventually positioned several days in an operation if the asset swap is for or against its operation.

It is the ideal indicator for long-term operators.

The Swap is the rate that the operator pays for being positioned from one day to another or sometimes from week to week.

There are strategies that, besides a setup and risk management, also contemplate operating in favor of the Swap.
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