Phi Averages Fan

A fan of special weighted moving averages, able to predict tendency reversal and give references about price movements during consolidation and drawbacks. This special moving average is based on Phi fractals and is not available on others indicators. Reproduce this method with another kind of average will not have the same results.

The fan has the following averages:

17: Purple

34: Blue

72: Orange

144: Green Blue

305: Dark Blue

610: Grey

How to use the fan to analyze price behaviour:

If the price respects the 17 average, price probably has targeted at the 72 average.

If the price respects the 34 average, price probably has targeted at the 144 average.

If the price respects the 72 average, price probably has targeted at the 305 average.

Hot to use the fan to analyze tendency: The averages align in ascending or descending order. When this alignment appears, probably a tendency is started. The 72 average represents the changing line, if the price is above, probably there is an upward tendency, otherwise, probably there is a downward tendency. 305 and 610 averages are strong price levels, usually respected, good references for long term tendencies. Good luck and Enjoy!



