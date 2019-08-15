Phi Averages Fan

A fan of special weighted moving averages, able to predict tendency reversal and give references about price movements during consolidation and drawbacks. This special moving average is based on Phi fractals and is not available on others indicators. Reproduce this method with another kind of average will not have the same results.

The fan has the following averages:

  • 17: Purple
  • 34: Blue
  • 72: Orange
  • 144: Green Blue
  • 305: Dark Blue
  • 610: Grey

How to use the fan to analyze price behaviour:

  • If the price respects the 17 average, price probably has targeted at the 72 average.
  • If the price respects the 34 average, price probably has targeted at the 144 average.
  • If the price respects the 72 average, price probably has targeted at the 305 average.

Hot to use the fan to analyze tendency:

The averages align in ascending or descending order. When this alignment appears, probably a tendency is started. The 72 average represents the changing line, if the price is above, probably there is an upward tendency, otherwise, probably there is a downward tendency. 305 and 610 averages are strong price levels, usually respected, good references for long term tendencies.

Good luck and Enjoy!


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Oscilador bem próximo que o indicador SANTO mostrado pelo Bo Williams em sua metodologia PhiCube, para mim este indicador ainda é melhor que o próprio SANTO original. Ótimo para entender a força e tendência de movimentos e possíveis divergências. Preço fazendo topo e o SANTO não renovando máxima, tudo indica que teremos uma reversão ou no mínimo um drawback.
PHIBO Green Lines
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Indicador PHIBO da metodologia PhiCube. Se comporta exatamente como o utilizado pelo Bo Williams em seus videos e estratégias.  Quando o preço está sobre, ou abaixo, das três linhas, isso indica que há uma forte tendência. Quando não estão alinhadas, podem indicar suportes, resistências e alvos. Se aparecerem após um longo movimento já esticado, podem indicar que o movimento está terminando.
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